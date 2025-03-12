ACC Tournament: What Computer Models Predict for North Carolina vs. Notre Dame
The Second Round of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament takes place on Wednesday as Notre Dame, fresh off a last-second win over Pittsburgh Tuesday, takes on North Carolina. The two met once this season with the Tar Heels coming back to win at Notre Dame 74-73 back on January 4.
What kind of chances does Notre Dame have at pulling the upset of fifth-seeded Tar Heels and continuing its season?
Here is what a couple of the more respected computer models in college basketball say.
ESPN BPI: North Carolina vs. Notre Dame ACC Tournament Prediction
ESPN BPI gives North Carolina a huge edge in the contest, giving the Tar Heels at 78.6% chance of winning and moving onto the Quarterfinals where a date with four-seed Wake Forest awaits.
Massey Ratings: North Carolina vs. Notre Dame ACC Tournament Prediction
The good news for Notre Dame is that the popular Massey Ratings give the Fighting Irish a better chance of beating North Carolina than BPI. The bad news is that chances are still far from great.
Massey Win Probability: North Carolina 74%, Notre Dame 26%
Massey Ratings Score Prediction: North Carolina 79, Notre Dame 72
Notre Dame and North Carolina tip-off at 2:30 p.m. ET in a game that can be seen on ESPN.