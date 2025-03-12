Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame’s ACC Tournament Win vs. Pitt Sparks Heated Reactions on Social Media

Notre Dame moves on to the second round of the ACC Tournament in dramatic fashion

Mar 11, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Tae Davis (7) shoots a jumper over Pittsburgh Panthers forward Zack Austin (55) during the second half at Spectrum Center.
Mar 11, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Tae Davis (7) shoots a jumper over Pittsburgh Panthers forward Zack Austin (55) during the second half at Spectrum Center. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Notre Dame and Pittsburgh opened the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament on Tuesday in dramatic fashion. Notre Dame trailed late but had a field goal to tie things up before a stop and controversial foul led to an eventual 55-54 victory.

The win sends Notre Dame to the Second Round where it will play fifth-seeded North Carolina on Wednesday. The loss concludes Pitt's season as it finishes just 17-15 overall after starting the year 12-2.

With not a ton of sports action going on opposite it, the Notre Dame vs. Pitt contest drew a good amount of eyes for a Tuesday afternoon matinee. As a result plenty went to social media to share their thoughts and reaction after a questionable end went Notre Dame's way.

Here are some of the best social media posts from that.

The Play in Question

Notre Dame Gets to Play Again on Wednesday

Refs Cashing In On Notre Dame?

Jim Boeheim Didn't Like the Call

Everyone is Now Dumber Having Watched That Game

Brutal Outside Shooting in ACC Tournament on Tuesday

Worst Call Ever? Seems a Bit Extreme

Brutal Call Favors the Irish, Ruins Entertaining Game

Not the First Bad Call by ACC Refs Notre Dame Has Seen

Notre Dame Moves On

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take

Markus Burton handles the ball for Notre Dame against Pittsburg
Mar 11, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Markus Burton (3) handles the ball defended by Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jaland Lowe (15) during the second half at Spectrum Center. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Was it a foul? Absolutely not.

Now, ask me if I care.

Spoiler alert: I don't. Yeah, it's a bad call. In my years of watching Notre Dame I have seen plenty of questionable ones go against them. It's not all, but it's still plenty. Sometimes bad calls go against you and there is nothing you can do. Sometimes they go your way, and you can just shrug your shoulders and get ready for the second round.

