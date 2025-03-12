Notre Dame’s ACC Tournament Win vs. Pitt Sparks Heated Reactions on Social Media
Notre Dame and Pittsburgh opened the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament on Tuesday in dramatic fashion. Notre Dame trailed late but had a field goal to tie things up before a stop and controversial foul led to an eventual 55-54 victory.
The win sends Notre Dame to the Second Round where it will play fifth-seeded North Carolina on Wednesday. The loss concludes Pitt's season as it finishes just 17-15 overall after starting the year 12-2.
With not a ton of sports action going on opposite it, the Notre Dame vs. Pitt contest drew a good amount of eyes for a Tuesday afternoon matinee. As a result plenty went to social media to share their thoughts and reaction after a questionable end went Notre Dame's way.
Here are some of the best social media posts from that.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take
Was it a foul? Absolutely not.
Now, ask me if I care.
Spoiler alert: I don't. Yeah, it's a bad call. In my years of watching Notre Dame I have seen plenty of questionable ones go against them. It's not all, but it's still plenty. Sometimes bad calls go against you and there is nothing you can do. Sometimes they go your way, and you can just shrug your shoulders and get ready for the second round.