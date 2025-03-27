NFL Draft: Notre Dame's Jordan Clark Shines with Impressive Bench Press Performance
Notre Dame's secondary was perhaps the nation's best in 2024. Notre Dame veterans like Xavier Watts and Benjamin Morrison were household names entering last year but by the end of it plenty of others had made names for themselves.
One of those was transfer Jordan Clark, who played a ton in at the nickelback position, and did very well in man-to-man coverage. Clark was a transfer from Arizona State and spent his final year of eligibility at Notre Dame.
Despite having a strong year, Clark was not invited to the NFL combine earlier this off-season, as he prepares for the draft. That didn't stop him from showing off his strength at Notre Dame's pro day as he put up 18 reps during the bench press portion of the showcase.
Had Clark done that at the NFL combine, it would have ranked as the third-most reps among all cornerbacks and he would have been one of just five defensive backs to rep that much weight.
Equally as impressive was Morrison, who missed the majority of last season with a hip injury. Morrison did not participate in any on-field drills or 40-yard dash, but did also put up 17 reps in the bench press.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thought:
The strength Notre Dame's defensive backs showed Thursday is clearly reflected on the field with how physical each is forced to play under Marcus Freeman and Mike Mickens.
Personally, I was surprised that Clark wasn't invited to the NFL combine or the Senior Bowl but fully anticipate him signing on with a team either as a very late draft pick or undrafted free agent and finding his way onto an NFL field some way or another.