Riley Leonard Explains Why He Skipped 40-Yard Dash at Notre Dame's Pro Day
Former Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard was as athletic of player as Fighting Irish fans have seen at the position in some time. He was an instrumental part of Notre Dame's running game last year, putting up over 900 yards on the ground and finding the end zone 17 times with his legs.
Leonard participated at Notre Dame's Pro Day on Thursday in South Bend, but chose against running the 40-yard dash. Well, if you're probably one of the fastest quarterbacks in the draft, wouldn't you want to showcase that?
Leonard's reason for choosing not to run is actually really difficult to argue against.
"Everyone thinks I'm really fast, so we're going to keep it that way."
If you watch the tape on Leonard during seemingly any of his games this past season you see a player who when you running, you'd often think was going to be caught by a defender. Yet, whether it be his long strides or something else, Leonard would get to where he was trying to go quicker than you usually thought.
How Notre Dame's offense looks with a quarterback that by default that won't be nearly as good of runner as Leonard is incredibly interesting to me for next season - as is how when someone will end up taking Leonard in April's NFL draft.