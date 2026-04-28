The regular season has concluded for Notre Dame men's lacrosse and it has its eyes set on making a modern-day dynasty in the sport.



The Fighting Irish concluded the regular season with a 16-11 win over then No. 5 Syracuse on Saturday, and now heads to the ACC Tournament.



When it does, it will do so as the No. 1 ranked team in the country.

Notre Dame in Weekly Men's Lacrosse Rankings

In the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association's weekly poll, Notre Dame (10-1) checked in at No. 1, receiving 28 of the 30 possible first-place votes.



The entire rankings went as follows:

1. Notre Dame (28)

2. Princeton (2)

3. Richmond

4. Cornell

5. North Carolina

6. Syracuse

7. Johns Hopkins

8. Virginia

9. Yale

10. Georgetown

11. Maryland

12. Duke

13. Harvard

14. Army

15. Penn State

16. Towson

17. Ohio State

18. Loyola

19. Penn

20. Boston

Not only has Notre Dame gone 10-1 on the year, it has also beat seven teams that are currently ranked in that particular top 20:



No. 3 Richmond, No. 5 North Carolina, No. 6 Syracuse, No. 10 Georgetown, No. 11 Maryland, No. 12 Duke, and No. 17. Ohio State.



It also has wins over both Michigan and Utah, who appear atop the receiving votes category of the rankings.

Notre Dame at the ACC Lacrosse Tournament

Next up for Notre Dame is a trip to the annual ACC Tournament this weekend in Charlotte.



Notre Dame earned the top-seed in the four-team tournament and takes on No. 4 Virginia on Friday at 5:00 p.m. ET.



Virginia is the only team to have beaten Notre Dame so far this year, doing so with an 11-9 victory over the Irish on March 28 in Charlottesville.

Still not sure how he scored this 🤯#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/ejmqTktpoU — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) April 28, 2026

The winner of that game will take on the winner of the No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 3 Syracuse game that takes place Friday night.



The championship game for the tournament will take place on Sunday at noon. All games will be telecast on the ACC Network.

Notre Dame Looking for Dynasty Status

Notre Dame is set to enter May with dynasty on its mind.



The Fighting Irish will enter the month as the top-ranked team in the country and a resume full of impressive wins. It will be looking to win the ACC Tournament and make another run at the NCAA championship, having won it in both 2023 and 2024.

It lost last season in the NCAA Tournament to Penn State after getting out to a big lead, ultimately falling short of returning to the Final Four.