Notre Dame men's lacrosse is on the presipus of a dynasty.



With just two more wins, Notre Dame would win its third national championship in the sport over the last four seasons.



Not bad for a program that had never won a national title previous to 2023.

Notre Dame Routs Johns Hopkins in Quarterfinals

Notre Dame will take on No. 6 Syracuse on Saturday, May 23 after eliminating Johns Hopkins over the weekend.



Playing at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, Josh Yago led the way for the Fighting Irish, as he netted four goals and dished out three assists in the 15-9 victory.

Matt Jeffery added another five points (two goals and three assists) in the win, as Notre Dame moved to 12-2 overall on the year.



Thomas Ricciardelli stopped six shots in the victory.

After a slow start for both offenses, Johns Hopkins started the scoring eight minutes into the contest before a quick pair of goals gave Notre Dame a 2-1 advantage just three minutes later.



To its credit, Johns Hopkins answered back quickly, scoring two goals of its own before period's end to take a 3-2 advantage to the second frame.

Brady Pokorny evened the score at three with Notre Dame up a man early in the second, before the two traded goals throughout the period to reach halftime notted up at six.

Notre Dame came out of halftime like a team possessed, scoring three quick goals to start to pull away, 9-6.



Johns Hopkins answered back with one of its own, but Brock Behrman and Will Mahares netted three-straight again to move Notre Dame to a 12-7 advantage early in the fourth.

The Irish cruised from there, taking home a 15-9 victory and securing its eighth trip all-time to the Final Four.

Next Up for Notre Dame Lacrosse

Notre Dame sits just two wins away from its third national championship in men's lacrosse, and first up is a Saturday date with Syracuse in the semi-finals.



The two will meet in Charlottesville, Virginia with a championship spot on the line at 2:30 p.m. ET in a game that can be seen on ESPN2.

Notre Dame and Syracuse met previously this year, with the Fighting Irish earning a 16-11 victory back on April 25 in South Bend.



The winner of the Notre Dame vs. Syracuse game will play for the national championship on Monday with the winner of No. 1 Princeton and Duke awaiting.