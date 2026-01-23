Notre Dame Star Hannah Hidalgo Makes ACC History With 2,000 Career Points
Hannah Hidalgo continued her strong John Wooden Award campaign on Thursday night by making all sorts of history in the Notre Dame–Miami game.
Hidalgo reached 2,000 career points in the first half of the contest. She reached this incredible milestone in 86 career games, which is officially the fastest an ACC player has achieved 2,000 points in conference history. The previous record was 89 games. Hidalgo also broke the Notre Dame record for hitting this milestone, as the previous record was 109 games.
On top of making history with 2,000 career points, Hidalgo also surpassed Notre Dame legend Skylar Diggins by becoming the program’s all-time steals leader. Hidalgo recorded her 382nd steal on Thursday night to etch her name again in the Fighting Irish history books.
In the first half alone on Thursday night, Hidalgo notched 10 points and four steals, along with two assists, to help her quickly make history on the court.
Hidalgo will continue adding to these historic totals, as the college basketball season still has over a month left of the regular season. She is highly regarded as a standout to win the John Wooden Award after the season, and Notre Dame has high hopes to win a national title.
