Social Media Erupts After Notre Dame's Stunning Defeat to TCU
Well that didn't go as planned.
Just like when the teams met in late-November, TCU held Notre Dame to a very poor shooting day from beyond the arc as the Fighting Irish saw their season come to an end Saturday, losing 71-62.
Notre Dame held a one-point lead entering the fourth quarter, but an 8-0 TCU run to start the final frame put the Irish behind the eight ball and they were never able to fully recover.
The loss is Notre Dame's fourth straight in the Sweet 16 as TCU heads to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history. Despite being the lower seed, Notre Dame was seen as the betting favorite by all of the major sports books.
As you would expect, social media had plenty to say following Notre Dame's disappointing season-ending defeat.