Irish Breakdown

Social Media Erupts After Notre Dame's Stunning Defeat to TCU

Saturday's NCAA Tournament loss was Notre Dame's second this season to TCU

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) goes up for a layup as TCU Horned Frogs face off with Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the Sweet 16 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, March 29, 2025. TCU Horned Frogs defeated Notre Dame Fighting Irish 71-62 to advance to the Elite 8.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) goes up for a layup as TCU Horned Frogs face off with Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the Sweet 16 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, March 29, 2025. TCU Horned Frogs defeated Notre Dame Fighting Irish 71-62 to advance to the Elite 8. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Well that didn't go as planned.

Just like when the teams met in late-November, TCU held Notre Dame to a very poor shooting day from beyond the arc as the Fighting Irish saw their season come to an end Saturday, losing 71-62.

Notre Dame held a one-point lead entering the fourth quarter, but an 8-0 TCU run to start the final frame put the Irish behind the eight ball and they were never able to fully recover.

The loss is Notre Dame's fourth straight in the Sweet 16 as TCU heads to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history. Despite being the lower seed, Notre Dame was seen as the betting favorite by all of the major sports books.

As you would expect, social media had plenty to say following Notre Dame's disappointing season-ending defeat.

Disappointing Year for Notre Dame?

Hailey Van Lith's Career Against Notre Dame

Notre Dame Loses a Ton of Roster

Unpromising Trend for Niele Ivey at Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Star-Studded Roster Outdone

Notre Dame Star Sonia Citron Weighs In

Brutal Fourth Quarters for Notre Dame Against TCU

TCU's 91% Day at Free Throw Line

Notre Dame's Stars Didn't Perform vs. TCU

Niele Ivey Draws Tough Comparison (Before this past season, anyway)

feed

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/News