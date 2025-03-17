Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Women's Basketball NCAA Tournament History

Niele Ivey has Notre Dame headed to the NCAA Tournament for the 30th time in program history

Nick Shepkowski

Apr 1, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Arike Ogunbowale (middle) lifts the national championship trophy after defeating the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs in the championship game of the women's Final Four in the 2018 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Notre Dame won 61-58.
Apr 1, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Arike Ogunbowale (middle) lifts the national championship trophy after defeating the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs in the championship game of the women's Final Four in the 2018 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Notre Dame won 61-58. / Joe Maiorana-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the 30th time in program history Notre Dame women's basketball is headed to the NCAA Tournament. The Fighting Irish will host Stephen F. Austin in the NCAA Tournament's first round on Friday as they play as a three-seed following a 26-5 regular season.

How far can Notre Dame go as it looks to make its first Final Four since the spring of 2019?

Despite getting a relatively late start in women's basketball, Notre Dame has become one of the forces in the sport. Here is a quick look at Notre Dame's history in the NCAA Tournament as Niele Ivey looks to continue to build on the legacy that Muffet McGraw built in South Bend.

9 Final Fours All-Time

Notre Dame celebrates a Final Four win over UConn in 201
April 1, 2012; Denver, CO, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Natalie Novosel (21), guard Skylar Diggins (4), and guard Kayla McBride (23) celebrate after the game against the Connecticut Huskies in the semifinals of the 2012 NCAA women's basketball Final Four at the Pepsi Center. The Fighting Irish defeated the Huskies 83-75. / Chris Humphreys-Imagn Images

Notre Dame has made the Final Four nine times since making its first trip in 1997. The nine all-time Final Four appearances rank fifth all-time in NCAA women's basketball, trailing only UConn, Tennessee, Stanford, and Louisiana Tech.

Of Notre Dame's 29 all-time appearances in the NCAA Tournament previous to 2025, more than 30% of them (9 of 29, 31%) have ended in a trip to the Final Four.

7 All-Time National Championship Game Appearances

Muffet McGraw talks to the Notre Dame team during the 2014 Final Fou
Apr 5, 2014; Nashville, TN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Muffet McGraw talks with her team during practice before the semifinals of the Final Four in the 2014 NCAA Womens Division I Championship tournament at Bridgestone Arena. / Don McPeak-Imagn Images

Notre Dame's seven all-time appearances in the national championship game trail only powerhouses UConn (13) and Tennessee (12) for the most in the history of NCAA women's basketball.

2 National Championships

Notre Dame has won two of those seven trips to the national championship game all-time, most recently doing so in the spring of 2018 when Arike Ogunbowale hit buzzer beaters to beat UConn in the national semi-finals and Mississippi State in the national championship to take home the crown.

Notre Dame also won in 2001 when it beat Purdue in the national championship game. Ruth Riley and Niele Ivey helped lead that Fighting Irish team to the title in what was just its eighth NCAA Tournament appearance all-time.

Other Notre Dame NCAA Tournament Notes

Muffet McGraw coaches Notre Dame during the 2019 Final Fou
Apr 7, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Muffet McGraw (center) reacts on the sidelines against the Baylor Lady Bears during the second half in the championship game of the women's Final Four of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Amalie Arena. / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Notre Dame is set to play in its 30th all-time NCAA Tournament starting on Friday. The Fighting Irish have compiled a 69-25 record all-time in the NCAA Tournament and in addition to making the Final Four nine times in program history, it has also reached the Elite Eight 10 times and the Sweet 16 20.

feed

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/News