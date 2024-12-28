Notre Dame's 2025 Opponents on Full Display on Friday of Bowl Week
Notre Dame doesn't continue their national championship bid until New Year's Day when the Fighting Irish take on Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. However, five teams Notre Dame will take on in the 2025 regular season concluded their 2024 campaigns on Friday in various bowl games.
A quick look at Friday's results for Notre Dame's opponents next season.
Armed Forces Bowl: Navy 21, Oklahoma 20
Navy secured a 10-win season for just the sixth time in program history as it stopped an Oklahoma two-point conversion try to hold off the Sooners. Quarterback Blake Horvath ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns and is set to return for Navy in 2025.
Notre Dame hosts Navy on Nov. 8, 2025
Liberty Bowl: Arkansas 39, Texas Tech 26
Arkansas jumped out to a 21-3 first quarter lead behind quarterback Taylen Green who ran for a touchdown and threw for a 94-yard touchdown pass in the opening frame. Texas Tech charged back to within 21-19 but a field goal as the first half expired started an 18-0 run for the Razorbacks of which they'd never look back. Sam Pittman is the first head coach in Arkansas history to win his first three bowl game appearances.
Notre Dame travels to Arkansas on Sept. 27, 2025.
Holiday Bowl: Syracuse 52, Washington State 35
Quarterback Kyle McCord put the bow on a phenomenal season for Syracuse by throwing for 453 yards and five touchdowns while LeQuint Allen rushed for 120 yards and a score in the Orange win. Syracuse improved to 10 wins after finishing last year just 6-7.
Notre Dame hosts Syracuse on a date to still be determined in 2025.
Las Vegas Bowl: USC 35, Texas A&M 31
USC started the season with an epic comeback victory over LSU in Las Vegas and closed the year with an epic comeback victory over Texas A&M in Las Vegas. It was the in-between that was an issue for the Trojans, who capped the year at 7-6 overall. Meanwhile, Texas A&M finishes the year 8-5 overall after starting the year 7-1.
Notre Dame hosts Texas A&M on Sept. 13, 2025 and USC on Oct. 18.