2027 Quarterback Trae Taylor Set For Notre Dame Return
Notre Dame is set to host an impressive list of recruits on June 2nd for their annual Irish Invasion camp. This event is always massive from a recruiting perspective, giving the coaches an opportunity to coach these players and let the board develop. One of the more intriguing players set to camp is 2027 Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Catholic quarterback Trae Taylor, who is very high on the Irish program early on in the process.
Taylor visited South Bend earlier this spring, with the Notre Dame staff making a big impression. He made it a priority to get back to campus and be able to work with the coaches first hand,
“I’m really excited for the visit,” Taylor told Irish Breakdown. “I get to work with Coach Gino (Guidugli) with a bunch of quarterbacks that they feel could possibly play at Notre Dame. It’s a great opportunity for me.”
As an Illinois player, Taylor understands the reputation that Notre Dame brings. His last time on campus was a huge moment in his recruitment so far, and he’s excited to continue to build that relationship next month.
“It was kinda slow until my last visit,” explained. “The coaches let me know I was a priority for them in the 2027 class. I was frustrated I didn’t get to see them at Carmel this spring. Not because they didn’t try but because I was out of town on the day they were scheduled to be at the school. So I’m looking forward to seeing how this relationship grows, especially after I play.”
For 2027 recruits, communication is extremely limited and can make developing relationships difficult. Despite that, Notre Dame is still in very strong early standing. Coach Guidugli has really been impressing the talented signal caller.
“I think my relationship with Coach Gino is solid,” he explained. “We are still in the getting to know each other phase. He is a very smart guy with quarterback experience from when he played. I love his demeanor as a coach. As a person, he is a very calm person and someone I always feel I can approach to say hi or ask questions.”
With it being so early, a top schools list can change so quickly. Notre Dame is right near the top, and are also joined by a flurry of very impressive programs.
“Other schools that are standing out to me right now are Michigan, LSU, USC, Illinois, Purdue and NC State,” said Taylor. “All of those schools are doing an amazing job with getting to know me as a person and player.”
Despite being so young, Taylor is putting together a very impressive offer list. Some of the top schools who have already offered the 6-2, 180-pound passer include Michigan, Miami, NC State, Maryland, Colorado, Purdue, Illinois, Tulane, UNLV, Marshall, Central Michigan and Eastern Illinois.
