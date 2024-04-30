Big Time 2026 OL Ben Nichols "Loves" Notre Dame
The grind didn’t stop for coaches after spring practice ended. It simply transitioned back to the recruiting side, where the coaches are back on the road to visit schools. On Friday, Joe Rudolph made the trip over to Davison (Mich.) High School, which is the home of 2026 offensive tackle Ben Nichols.
The talented offensive lineman took the trip to South Bend for the first time a couple of weeks ago. The relationship between Nichols and the staff has grown exponentially since he was offered during the Pot of Gold.
"Coach Rudolph was there to see me (on Friday),” Nichols told Irish Breakdown. "The visit was good. He had the chance to sit down and watch the team and I lift. We have had the chance to really grow our relationship so far. He is a great person and an impressive coach. I’ve loved to get to know him so far.”
Following his first care to Notre Dame, Nichols has spoken very highly of the Irish. That continued after this recent interaction with Rudolph. There’s no questioning that they are very high on Nichols’ list.
"I love Notre Dame,” he said. "There isn't anything not to love. The history behind them and how they put offensive lineman into the league is super important to me.”
On top of schools coming through, Nichols has had a very hectic few days. Over the weekend he was at the Under Armour Camp out in Ohio. That was littered with a lot of competition, including a familiar name for Notre Dame fans.
"The camp went great,” he explained. "I felt like I had some of the best combine times in the offensive line group and won almost all my 1-on-1 reps. I personally think I should’ve won the MVP.
"The competition was pretty decent,” Nichols added. "A couple guys on the defensive line were Chris Burgess, who committed to Notre Dame and Justin Hill, who’s top four is Alabama, USC, Ohio State and Oregon I believe.”
Burgess was an impressive member of the camp, and Nichols was very complimentary of the Irish commit.
"He’s strong, man,” Nichols said. "He’s fast and quick but you really need to be ready for the power. The combination can take you off guard.”
Could that battle between Nichols and Burgess be a future battle in a Notre Dame uniform. Only time will tell.
Nichols is rated as a four-star recruit on the On3 Industry ranking. He currently sits as the No. 254 overall player and No. 18 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class on that rating, while also being pegged as the No. 3 player in the state of Michigan.
Some of the top offensive line developers in all of college football are already pursuing Nichols. His offer list currently includes the Fighting Irish, Michigan, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Illinois and Purdue among others. The 6-5, 320-pound behemoth is also capturing the attention of several others early on.
