Cornerback Trystan Haynes Sets Official Visit Date To Notre Dame
Notre Dame is looking to land an elite cornerback class in the 2025 cycle, and the staff has zeroed in on a small handlful of big time players at the position. That includes Midwest City (Okla.) Carl Albert star cornerback Trystan Haynes, who made his first trip to South Bend on April 13th. That visit was a success, and Haynes has already solidified a return to campus.
Haynes informed Irish Breakdown that he will be taking his official visit to Notre Dame the weekend of June 14-16. This is especially big news for Notre Dame, who Haynes included in his final schools list that included Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Miami and Texas A&M.
"Notre Dame is definitely a school that I like a lot,” Haynes told Irish Breakdown. "I can’t wait to get back down there for my official visit. The atmosphere in South Bend is just different.”
Haynes has put together an absolutely sensational offer list, being courted by some of the best programs in all of college football. Some of those top offers include the Irish, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU, Miami, Texas A&M, Nebraska, TCU, Utah, Arkansas, Missouri, Baylor, Stanford, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Houston, Iowa State, Kansa State and Kansas among others.
The 6-2, 160-pound cover man is considered a consensus four-star and Top 250 national recruit by every major recruiting platform. Haynes ranks highest by 247Sports, currently sitting as the No. 119 overall player and No. 12 cornerback in the 2025 recruiting class. He earned a Top 100 grade on the Irish Breakdown board.
The Oklahoma native was a two-way star for the Carl Albert Titans as a junior. In 14 games, Haynes recorded 51 total tackles, three interceptions and seven pass breakups. He also recorded four tackles for loss and three forced fumbles as well.
As if his defensive contributions weren’t enough, Haynes was also outstanding as a wide receiver in 2023. He led the team with 1,009 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on 45 receptions, averaging an impressive 22.4 yards per reception. Haynes did all that while also returning kicks and punts for the team.
Notre Dame currently has one cornerback committed in the 2025 class, and that is Phoenix (Ariz.) Brophy Prep standout Cree Thomas. The Irish staff would like to add at least two more cornerbacks to the class, with Haynes clearly one of the top targets, along with elite prospect Dallas Golden and in-state cover man Mark Zackery.
