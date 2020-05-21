Six Notre Dame Commits In Latest 247Sports Rankings Update

While 247Sports doesn't have as many Notre Dame commits in its Top 100, the network has more Irish commits in its top group than did Rivals. Six of Notre Dame's 10 public commitments were ranked in the latest Top 247 update for the 2021 class.

Four of the six Irish commits saw their ranking rise in the latest update, which means most of Notre Dame's commits are going in the opposite direction they were in the latest Rivals rankings, which dropped three of its four ranked Irish commits.

Notre Dame quarterback commit Tyler Buchner is the highest ranked future Irish player, checking in at No. 47 overall in the rankings. The La Jolla (Calif.) Helix star jumped up two spots in the latest rankings.

Avon (Ind.) High School offensive tackle Blake Fisher checked in at No. 84 in the latest rankings, which is two spots lower than where he ranked in the previous update.

Buchner and Fisher are the only Notre Dame commits in the Top 100.

Fighting Irish wide receiver commit Lorenzo Styles Jr. checked in at No. 128 overall. The Pickerington (Ohio) Central athlete was up eight spots in the latest installment of the 247Sports rankings.

St. Charles (Mo.) Lutheran big man Gabriel Rubio saw his stock jump five spots in the latest update. The Notre Dame defensive tackle commit ranked No. 145 overall.

Cornerback Philip Riley committed to Notre Dame in May 5th, and the Fighting Irish commit saw his ranking jump 96 spots. The Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale standout rose all the way up to No. 214 in the latest rankings.

So much for the theory of a player's ranking dropping once he commits to the Fighting Irish, at least in this update.

The sixth and final Notre Dame commit in the latest 247Sports rankings update is Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County tight end Cane Berrong. The 6-4, 225-pound standout fell seven spots in the rankings.

Five top Notre Dame targets were also ranked in the Top 247 rankings.

Offensive tackle Nolan Rucci was ranked No. 14 overall (down one spot), running back Donovan Edwards checked in at No. 22 (up one spot), wide receiver Dont'e Thornton was at No. 53 (up two spots) and guard Rocco Spindler checked in at No. 66 (down three spots).

Notre Dame recently offered Tennessee athlete Prince Kollie, who ranked No. 230 in the latest update, which was up 217 spots.

