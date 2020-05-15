Notre Dame 2021 Commits Move Down In Latest Rivals250 Rankings

Notre Dame has ten public commitments in the 2021 recruiting class, and four of those committed players landed in the latest edition of the Rivals250, although three saw a slight drop in the latest release.

Avon (Ind.) High School offensive tackle Blake Fisher is the highest ranked Irish commit, coming in at #22, moving down two spots from the last update. Rivals ranks Fisher higher than any other network and lists him as the #3 tackle in the country. 247Sports has Fisher as the #82 overall player, and ESPN has him at #103 overall.

Fisher led Avon to a 9-3 season and hopes to claim a state championship this upcoming football season.

Pickerington (Ohio) Central wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. comes in at #39, which is two spots lower than the last update. Rivals also has Styles Jr. higher than any other network. Styles has the most differentiated ranking when it comes to the major sites, as 247Sports has him as the #135 overall player in the class, and ESPN has him at #243.

Styles Jr. led his team to an 11-1 season in 2019 and Pickerington Central was the 11th best team in the country according to MaxPreps.

La Mesa (Calif.) Helix quarterback Tyler Buchner comes in at #46, which is three spots lower than the last update. ESPN is highest on Buchner, listing him as the #39 player on the ESPN300, while 247Sports has Buchner as the #49 overall player in the land.

Buchner transferred from the Bishop’s School to Helix after putting up 4,474 yards and 53 touchdowns through the air and 1,610 yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground. He will now be playing a more difficult schedule, starting off with Bishop Alemany, which is home to 2021 consensus Top 100 quarterback Miller Moss.

St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio comes in at #99, which is the same ranking he received last rankings update. He is the only Irish commit not to drop in the rankings. Rivals has Rubio higher than any other network. Rubio is listed as the #149 overall player according to 247Sports, and ESPN has him at #163.

Rubio led Lutheran to a 10-3 record, and had 18 sacks along with 117 tackles, including 46 tackles for loss, according to MaxPreps.

Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County tight end Cane Berrong and Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale cornerback Philip Riley are listed as four-star players outside the Rivals250.

Mansfield (Tx.) Legacy defensive end David Abiara, Warwick (R.I) Bishop Hendricken defensive end Jason Onye, Bolingbrook (Ill.) safety Justin Walters, and Chicago (Ill.) Marist offensive tackle Pat Coogan are all listed as three-stars by Rivals.

