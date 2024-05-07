Notre Dame Continues To Impress North Carolina Athlete Rodney Dunham
Notre Dame coaches have been traveling all over the country during the Spring evaluation period over the last couple of weeks. On Monday, they traveled to see 2026 Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park defensive end Rodney Dunham, who the staff has very high on early.
During these types of visits, communication can be very limited. Coaches can, however, check in with coaches, the school and watch the players workout during these trips. The contact happens over the phone and on visits right now, both of which has been huge for Dunham.
"Coach (Al) Washington and Coach (Al) Golden both stopped by the school,” Dunham told Irish Breakdown. "It went really well. They have been checking in with me regularly, just asking how things are going and how the family is, stuff like that. We check in every week right now.
"The relationships have been really good,” he continued. "The coaching staff and I always had a good relationship. I feel that I’m one of their top prospects.”
So far, Notre Dame is setting the tone of this recruitment. Dunham sees a clear fit with the program, both on and off the field.
"My opinion of Notre Dame is very high,” Dunham explained. "I think everything the school has to offer is amazing. I could see myself potentially fitting in well as a football player and a student.”
A big reason for the Irish being so high on his list is the authenticity of the staff. They’re real. They believe in him and so far, Notre Dame continues to impress.
"They are honest people,” he said. "You can tell that they are trying to sell Notre Dame, but I can also tell they aren’t trying to put on a front. What they tell me and how they act how they really are. That is very important to me.”
As of now, there are no school visits set up for the summer, but South Bend could be a place he returns to. Dunham is finishing up the baseball season, with the team actually starting up playoffs tonight. From a recruiting perspective, things are going to heat up quickly, and Notre Dame is right in the thick of it all.
Dunham currently holds offers from several schools, with that list continuing to grow. His top offers so far include the Irish, Florida State, Texas A&M, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Duke, Indiana, USF, James Madison, Miami (OH), East Carolina and Charlotte.
From a recruiting rankings perspective, Dunham has continued to see his status rise. He is now considered a four-star recruit by every major recruiting ranking. The North Carolina native is also considered a top 100 national recruit by all of 247Sports, On3 and ESPN, currently sitting at No. 32, No. 53 and No. 91 respectively.
As a sophomore, Dunham was a terror for opposing offenses. In 10 games, the 6-4, 215-pound defensive lineman recorded 55 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Dunham also had another 20 quarterback pressures, three interceptions, three pass breakups and a blocked field goal.
To showcase his athleticism, Dunham is also one of the state’s top baseball players. He is so good on the baseball diamond that the potential to do both sports on the next level could very well be on the table.
