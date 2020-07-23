IrishBreakdown
Notre Dame Commit Blake Fisher Ranked As The Nation's No. 6 OT

Bryan Driskell

The 2021 class is absolutely loaded with talented offensive linemen, and Notre Dame has landed one of the nation's best. 

Notre Dame offensive tackle commit Blake Fisher was ranked as the nation's sixth best offensive tackle by SI All-American.

"Among a group of simply massive men, Fisher may be the first you’d want off the bus. He has an imposing frame that is supplemented by tremendous mass. Yet there is more to him than just his size. Fisher has a strong punch at the point and sustains well with good strength. He can engulf linebackers when working on level 2 and is reliable when down-blocking. The Notre Dame pledge has a good push from his set leg to jump out to wide-alignment pass-rushers and has some savviness and awareness to pick up stunts. Fisher plays left tackle right now, yet he is another prospect we strongly feel could kick over to right tackle."

Fisher certainly has the tools to play offensive tackle in college, and the Notre Dame strength program should be good for him. It should help him reshape his body a bit, which would make him even quicker out of his stance. That would allow Fisher to be even more effective in pass protection.

Part of what makes Fisher an impactful prospect is his versatility. Not only does he project as one of the nation's best players at tackle, a case could be made his upside is even greater at guard.

To read the analysis of Fisher and the rest of the Notre Dame 2021 class click HERE.

