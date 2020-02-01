2021 Big Board: Notre Dame Commits

Notre Dame is off to a blazing hot start on offense in the 2021 class, and its only defensive commit is a Top 100 recruit. The Irish have a chance to land one of the nation’s premier classes, one that will close the gap between Notre Dame and other title contenders.

Below is a breakdown of the current class, including their current national rankings. As new players join the class they will be added to this breakdown. Right now the board is broken down by position. Once the class grows to at least ten I will re-rank the group based on their overall grade, which will include their current grade and upside grade.

2021 COMMITS

Tyler Buchner, QB, 6-2, 200, San Diego (Calif.) The Bishop’s School

Deion Colzie, WR, 6-4, 195, Athens (Ga.) Academy

Lorenzo Styles Jr., WR, 6-1, 170, Pickerington (Ohio) Central

Cane Berrong, TE, 6-4, 220, Hopewell (Ga.) Hart County

Blake Fisher, OL, 6-6, 330, Avon (Ind.) High School

Gabriel Rubio, DT, 6-5, 290, St. Peter’s (Mo.) The Lutheran of St. Charles

Analysis of each 2021 commit:

QB Tyler Buchner, 6-2, 200, San Diego (Calif.) The Bishop’s School

Rivals: 4-star - No. 42

ESPN: 4-star - No. 50

247Sports: 4-star - No. 103

IB Grade: 5.0 (Top 25 player nationally)

Upside Grade: 5.0

Film Analysis: Buchner had a monster junior season, throwing for 4,474 yards, 53 touchdowns and getting picked off six times. He’s an advanced passer that still has plenty of room to improve from both a physical and technical aspect. Buchner does not have a bazooka for an arm, but it grades out well from a pure strength standpoint. What makes his arm talent elite is that his arm strength is enhanced by an incredibly quick release.

Not since Jimmy Clausen have I seen a Notre Dame quarterback prospect show the advanced feel for playin the position that Buchner displayed as a junior. He’s quite advanced when it comes to anticipation and timing. There is snap after snap where Buchner is releasing the ball before his receiver is out of his break, and there are even downfield throws where the receiver is just getting into his release when Buchner lets the ball go. His ability to throw receivers open is on the level you’d expect from a college quarterback, not a high school junior that missed all but one game the previous season.

Buchner is incredibly diverse, which is part of the reason is intangible grade is so high. He can play a clean game from the pocket, he can be a gunslinger that changes his arm angles and throws on the run, and he look like a run-throw quarterback, evidenced by his 1,610 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground.

One area where I’d like to see Buchner improve is that he has a tendency to come off his back foot too early and throws too much off his front foot. This can alter his release point, which leads to some bouts of inaccuracy. He’s not inaccurate from a completion-incompletion standpoint in high school, but his ball placement isn’t as good as it can be, and if he can clean this up his precision as a passer will take off.

Full Buchner Film Breakdown

Junior Highlights

WR Deion Colzie, 6-4, 195, Athens (Ga.) Academy

ESPN: 4-star - No. 54

247Sports: 4-star - No. 55

Rivals: 4-star - No. 72

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 nationally)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Film Analysis: Colzie has a tremendous frame, possessing extremely long arms and the kind of body that should allow him to get to at least 210 pounds by the time he’s done filling out. His length and size is extremely similar to former Notre Dame standout Miles Boykin. Colzie needs to learn to better use his length to his advantage moving forward, but the tools are there for him to develop into an excellent one-on-one player on the outside with some coaching.

The 6-4, 195-pound receiver isn’t as explosive as Boykin, but he’s a better all-around athlete. Colzie has good long speed, but what I really like about his athletic tools is how smooth, fluid and balanced he is. Colzie can do some damage after the catch, and his body control when attacking the football is impressive. He already knows how to use his size to work the middle of the field and shield defenders from the football.

Colzie has impressive route running when it comes to comeback and stop routes. He’s advanced with his ability to sink his hips at the top of his routes instead of using his feet and/or arms to stop. He’s also quite good at the line of scrimmage thanks to his foot quickness and ability to use his hands to win at the snap. Once he learns to better attack leverage off the snap and get better at the top ends of vertical routes he’ll develop into a top-notch route runner.

The Athens Academy standout is a perfect fit for the Notre Dame boundary position. There was a time when it seemed like Notre Dame only recruited big receivers like Colzie, but with Chase Claypool gone to the NFL the only player left on the roster with this kind of size, frame and ball skills is Micah Jones. Getting Colzie in the class gives the Irish another long, vertical boundary player that can work the middle of the field just as effectively as he can hammer outside routes and get over top of the defense.

Full Colzie Film Breakdown

Junior Highlights

WR Lorenzo Styles, 6-1, 170, Pickerington (Ohio) Central

Rivals: 4-star - No. 34

247Sports: 4-star - No. 120

ESPN: 4-star - No. 224

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 nationally)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Film Analysis: Styles is a unique prospect that is a legit four-star recruit as both a wide receiver and cornerback. Notre Dame is recruiting him for offense, but should the need ever arise he could easily slide over to cornerback and thrive. That versatility is part of what makes him such a valuable prospect, and why he grades out so high on my board.

The Pickerington (Ohio) Central standout is an explosive athlete, and the scary thing is I believe there’s another gear in there that he can tap into once he is done growing and gets into a college strength and conditioning program. When his technique is right he shows an explosive burst off the line, but his acceleration on vertical routes and once he gets the ball in his hands is impressive.

Styles has quick feet, top-notch change of direction skills and he has good strength for his size. Those traits give him the potential to eventually develop into an outstanding route runner, and they are skills that should allow him to continue getting better and better with the ball in his hands. Right now, Styles is more about being a guy that can turn a crease into a big play, or a guy that can stretch the field. As his technique improves and he focuses just on offense you’ll see his after-the-catch traits improve.

Styles fits in well to both field receiver positions in the Notre Dame offense. His vertical speed, ball skills and route running potential fit well to the X (outside) spot, and his quickness, ability to win off the line, speed to outrun defenders across the field and after-the-catch potential fit into the slot position just as well.

Full Styles Film Breakdown

Junior Highlights

TE Cane Berrong, 6-4, 220, Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County

ESPN: 4-star - No. 22

247Sports: 4-star - No. 95

Rivals: 4-star - No. 215

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 nationally)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Film Analysis: Berrong as a junior reminds me a great deal of former Irish standout Cole Kmet as a high school junior. Kmet was a prep wideout for much of his career before finally starting to fill out as a senior. I’m not sure Berrong will get quite as big as Kmet, but I love his long frame and how much potential he has to fill out. The Hart County tight end is already an outstanding prep player, but the more his frame fills out the more dominant, and hard to defend, he’ll become.

During the summer at the Irish Invasion camp he showed the same thing you see on film, this is a young man that can flat out run for his size. Berrong’s vertical speed is impressive, and he possesses the speed to outrun defenders across the field or to attack the seams in a hurry. Berrong shows good quickness off the line, but he’ll need to improve his footwork as a route runner in order to limit how choppy he is as a route runner.

His length combines quite nicely with his ball skills to make him a highly effective one-on-one player. Even when he’s guarded an accurate quarterback can put the ball high and let Berrong outplay the defender for the football. He has extremely fast hands, attacks the football and tracks the football quite well. I love how late Berrong shoots his hands to the football; it makes it much harder for defenders to read when the ball is about to arrive.

Berrong is a more than willing blocker. He comes off the line aggressively and has very strong hands. His technique in the run game needs a lot of work, especially in regards to bringing his hands quickly and with force at the snap. Once that improves and he adds more strength this will be a strength of his game at the college level.

Full Berrong Film Breakdown

Junior Highlights

OL Blake Fisher, 6-6, 330, Indianapolis (Ind.) Avon

Rivals: 4-star - No. 18

247Sports: 4-star - No. 88

ESPN: 4-star - No. 108

IB Grade: 4.5 (Top 50 nationally)

Upside Grade: 5.0

Film Analysis: Fisher is the kind of player you usually find in the South. He’s an incredibly massive and physical mauler, but he possesses surprising foot quickness for someone that is every bit of 6-6 and 330 pounds. Fisher has the raw tools to be a truly elite offensive lineman at the next level. Like all young linemen he’ll need a lot of work on his body and with his technique, but this young man’s tools are special.

Being big and strong is important, and Fisher has tremendous length and girth. He’s also quite strong, but what makes Fisher such a dominant player is that beyond the physical gifts he plays the game with a nasty and aggressive demeanor. Being big only takes you so far; the great ones have an edge to their game, and Fisher shows that kind of edge as a prep player. He seems to enjoy punishing defenders, and his ability to explode at the snap, stay low and drive defenders off the ball is elite. Just as important, Fisher is a finisher.

At times Fisher looks slow on the edge in pass protection, and there are plenty of snaps where you good foot quickness. The difference between the good snaps and the sloppy snaps is all about footwork and technique. Fisher has a unique ability to bend for such a massive player, but at times he lifts up too much at the snap, and that’s when he looks slower out of his stance. When he keeps his base and sinks his hips he shows the ability to quickly get to the edge rushers, and his foot quickness/agility allows him to mirror effectively.

I gave Fisher two pass blocking grades, one as a tackle and one as a guard. He projects to be a quality pass blocker at tackle, but as a guard his combination of size, length, power and foot quickness projects to be elite as a guard. That leads me to the one question mark about Fisher, will he end up at tackle or guard? The question isn’t can he play tackle, I believe he absolutely can. The question is do you leave him at guard where he can be a Top 100 caliber player, or do you transition him to guard where he can be truly elite.

Quenton Nelson is the only player Notre Dame has landed in the last decade that has the guard upside that Fisher brings to the game, but he could also stay at tackle and be a multi-year starter.

Junior Highlights

DT Gabriel Rubio, 6-5, 290, St. Peter’s (Mo.) Lutheran Of St. Charles

Rivals: 4-star - No. 95

247Sports: 4-star - No. 105

ESPN: 4-star - No. 151

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 nationally)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Film Analysis: There are two things that stand out about Rubio when you see him both in person and on film. He has great size and he plays with an incredible motor. Notre Dame needs more size up the middle of its defense. Defensive line coach Mike Elston has done a great job recruiting athletic penetrators in recent seasons, and the last two classes he’s worked on adding more size, and Rubio brings that. He’ll need to keep adding weight room strength, but Rubio is built well, has long arms and his hands have good pop.

Rubio has good vertical speed, showing the ability to explode into blockers or into gaps effectively, and when he wins the leverage battle he’s extremely hard to handle due to his combination of natural power, leg drive and motor. Rubio can get off blocks at the prep level, and as his technique gets enhanced it should be a part of his game in college as well.

The 6-5, 290-pound tackle doesn’t have great lateral speed, which I think makes him a better fit for the nose tackle position, because the nose is more of a vertical position, and that’s where his athletic talents are at their best. You don’t usually see nose players that are 6-5, but Rubio plays with impressive leverage for such a big prospect. He bends well, stays low and drives into blockers with force.

Don’t get me wrong, Rubio can certainly play three-technique, but as a three-technique I think he’s more of a powerful run defender. As a nose tackle I believe he can not only thrive in the run game, but there you see his motor and pass rushing skills project even better. He could be a highly disruptive nose tackle in the Irish defense, but the fact he can play both adds to his grade and value as a prospect.

Full Rubio Film Breakdown

Junior Highlights

