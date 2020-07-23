Notre Dame TE Commit Cane Berrong Among The "Safest" Prospects In The Country

One of the best aspects of the SI All-American evaluations and rankings is that their focus is on projecting players into college, not the NFL.

An aspect that goes into projecting players into college is looking at how high their ceiling and floor is for the next level. SI All-American released a breakdown of the five players in the 2021 class with the highest floors, the players that they view as the safest prospects in the entire country.

The number one player on their list was Notre Dame tight end commit Cane Berrong.

"Berrong grades out solid in too many facets of his position to not achieve success at the next level. He can align as an attached Y, or as an H, set up as a wing, or be flexed to the slot and perimeter. The Notre Dame commit also can work as a fullback on lead concepts in the run game, as he is a good all-around blocker. Berrong has solid play speed in route phases and can grow gaps when detached from linebackers at junctions in coverage to factor in the passing game with reliable hands. Arriving at a school that has a solid tradition of tight end play, Berrong is sure to be just fine in the offensive seams in South Bend."

If their analysis is correct, Berrong continues to tradition of Notre Dame landing some of the nation's best blockers.

To read the full Irish Breakdown film evaluation of Berrong click HERE. To read the analysis of the Notre Dame 2021 class click HERE.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter