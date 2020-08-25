Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board

Notre Dame is expected to have another quality class in 2021. It's a group that has some impact players, but it lacks the depth and overall top-level talent to be a Top 5 recruiting class.

The Irish staff has a chance to put together an elite group in 2022. Notre Dame got off to a strong start in the class, and the way the class is shaping up nationally there is an opportunity for the Irish staff to finally start closing the gap with the premier programs that are competing for and winning titles.

Over the next year the Irish will be adding to the class, and as they do I will add analysis of each player to this breakdown.

2022 COMMITS (3)

Analysis of each 2022 commit:

Jack Nickel, TE, 6-4, 230, Milton (Ga.) High School

ESPN: 4-star - No. 269 overall

Rivals: 3-star

247Sports: 3-star

Film Analysis: Nickel has some throwback to his game, possessing excellent size for a sophomore to go with quality athletic skills and the potential to be an impact edge blocker in time.

Nickel is listed at 6-4 and 230 pounds, but he has the frame that should allow him to grow another inch and add at least 20 more pounds before he graduates high school.

The Milton standout is a weapon over the middle and up the seams. He tracks the deep ball extremely well and snatches the ball out of the air. As he gets bigger and stronger his ability to dominate in close areas will only be enhanced.

Nickel is a willing blocker, and as he matures and gets stronger it should become a significant strength of his game. This was a quality pickup for Notre Dame. Nickel is just scratching the surface of how good he can be.

Sophomore Highlights

Joey Tanona, OL, 6-5, 280, Zionsville (Ind.) High School

ESPN: 4-star - No. 86 overall

Rivals: 4-star - No. 170 overall

247Sports: 4-star - No. 173 overall

Film Analysis: Tanona plays left tackle for Zionsville, and even at a young age he shows traits that project well to the edge of the line. First and foremost, he’s listed at 280 pounds, but he’s still relatively thin. If his weight is in fact near 280 pounds, it means Tanona will fill out that frame quite nicely, and will easily get to over 300 pounds.

The Zionsville star is athletic for his age. He shows an impressive burst off the line, he quickly gets to the edge and he’s comfortable working on the second level. Athletically he has all the traits needed to thrive in pass pro on the edge, possessing quick feet out of his stance and easy change of direction skills.

Tanona is strong for his age, which combines well with his quickness to make him effective in the run game. As he gets stronger and fills out his frame he should become a dominant force in the run game. Tanona must continue to work on pad level, footwork, using his hands more forcefully and playing with better angles, but those are all traits that are coachable, and he’s at a good place for his age.

I expect his game to make major leaps over the next two seasons, and as it does this pickup will become even better.

Sophomore Highlights

Nolan Ziegler, LB, 6-4, 205, Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central

Rivals: 3-star

247Sports: 3-star

Film Analysis: I absolutely love Ziegler's versatility as a player. Right now he is a rover/safety hybrid that could stick at rover, but with his impressively long and broad frame he could also easily grow into an inside linebacker.

Ziegler is a long strider; he can cover a lot of ground and he's comfortable in space. He makes smooth transitions and gets to full speed in a hurry, which should allow him to cover a lot of ground in space, and also gives him the traits needed to run with vertical routes in coverage.

His footwork is outstanding, and Ziegler shows suddenness and a strong burst when needed, but he also shows fluid, smooth traits when needed. Unless he completely outgrows the position, his combination of athletic traits plus top-level coverage instincts (makes great reads, knows how to play angles, can thrive in zone and man coverage from the slot) fits quite well at rover.

His length and strong hands allow him to keep blockers off his body already, and with more strength his block destruction in the box could become a strength. He's already excellent in this department while playing in space because he's constantly going against smaller players, and it should get better as he matures.

Sophomore Highlights

