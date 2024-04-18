Notre Dame Is In The Mix With Talented 2027 Quarterback Trae Taylor
While the attention is on the 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes right now, Notre Dame is also already busy hosting several big-time 2027 recruits for campus visits. That includes Lake in The Hills (Ill.) Carmel Catholic quarterback Trae Taylor, who visited South Bend this past weekend for the first time.
It’s very early but that visit provided a lot of insight for Taylor. He had the chance to spend some quality time with the coaches, saw the team in action during the scrimmage and got to check out the campus for the first time. It was an impressive introduction to what makes the Irish program so special.
“The trip was just amazing,” Taylor told Irish Breakdown. “I fully understand what makes the school such a special place.”
On a quick turnaround, Taylor will also be heading back to South Bend in a couple of weeks to camp during Irish Invasion. The Notre Dame staff is clearly doing their due diligence on the Illinois passer.
“I’m going up on June 2nd to camp,” he said. “Coach Gino (Guidugli) also said he will be at my school hopefully next week or the week after to check in.”
The recruiting world can be chaotic at times, especially for a student athlete who is just finishing up his freshman year. Taylor is enjoying the process so far, including the hectic nature and continuing to perfect his craft.
“Everything recruiting wise is good,” Taylor explained. “It’s been fun so far, but know the stress will start soon
“The offseason actually has been really great,” he added. “I have put on 15 pounds since the end of last season. I am cleaning up a few mechanical things right now. I am looking forward to summer though where all my focus can be on training.”
It isn’t often that Notre Dame extends offers to freshmen, so Taylor is still waiting for that good news. Despite that anxiousness, the program has already been a huge standout. If things keep trending, the Irish have a chance to be one of the standouts and a program that could be hard to beat in the end.
“Early on I’m going to say they will be one of my top three,” he explained. “I love the school outside of football. I just love the school. From the football aspect, I mean it’s Notre Dame. The tradition of Notre Dame is special and the coaching staff is doing such an awesome job. I’m really excited to build this relationship. I loved that Notre Dame let me know I’m a kid that is a priority for them.”
Despite being so young, Taylor has been receiving major interest from several big programs. He currently holds offers from Michigan, Miami, Colorado, Maryland, Purdue, Illinois, UNLV, Marshall and Central Michigan.