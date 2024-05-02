Notre Dame Lands Australian Punter James Rendell
Notre Dame made quick work finding its punter for the 2024 season, landing a commitment from Australian James Rendell. Previously committed to Hawaii, Rendell will join the Notre Dame team for the 2024 season and will be a scholarship player.
Rendell previously played Australian rules football while also transitioning into a punting role while workign with ProKick Australia. He committed to Hawaii in early April before Notre Dame found out about him. Special teams coordinator Marty Biagi was in Australia this week and secured a commitment from the talented punter.
According to a story from Stephen Tsai of the Star Adviser, Rendell has the nickname of "Thor," and he's had a maximum hang time of an astounding 5.1 seconds. The Australia native is listed at 6-6 and 225 pounds.
Rendell will be given every opportunity to become the Notre Dame punter in 2024. He is currently 23 years old, but according to a source he could have up to three years of eligibility for the Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame is looking to find a new punter after last year's starter - Bryce McFerson - entered the portal late in the spring. McFerson averaged 45.1 yards per punt last season, but he struggled with consistency and getting the ball inside the 20-yard line. Despite him having what would have been a Top 20 yards per punt average if he qualified (he was short the necessary minimum number of punts), the Irish punt return unit ranked 96th in the nation in yards allowed per return.
McFerson wasn't the only reason for that, but getting more consistent hang time and punt placement is a key to improving in that area. Notre Dame obviously hopes Rendell's powerful right leg can produce the necessary hang time and distance for the Notre Dame punt coverage team to make a big jump for the 2024 season.
