Notre Dame Makes A Big Move With Florida Receiver Jayvan Boggs
When you think of productive receivers in the 2025 recruiting class there aren’t many, if any, better than Cocoa (Fla.) High School pass catcher Jayvan Boggs. For the first time, the once Ohio State commit travels to Notre Dame to check out the Blue-Gold Game this weekend.
There was a lot of buzz with the Irish heading into the visit, recently being a part of Boggs’ top schools list. Notre Dame was joined by Georgia, Texas, USC, Florida, Missouri and UCF.
This was a trip that Boggs was excited about, with a lot of high expectations coming in. Notre Dame didn’t meet those expectations, they far surpassed them.
“The visit was amazing,” Boggs told Irish Breakdown. “It honestly blew me away. The coaches were all great. The conversations with all the coaches were awesome. I really felt like I was a part of the family.”
With such an impressive final list of schools, and a decision coming later this summer, a lot was riding on this visit. With Notre Dame impressing at such a high level, they appear to have ascended to be a clear team to beat. Boggs wasn’t bashful about his option of the Irish program.
“I definitely can see myself at Notre Dame,” Boggs explained. “It’s a great program and a place that gets the best out of their players."
The Irish staff certainly moved the needle with the talented Florida pass catcher.
“Notre Dame is definitely at the top, top, top of my list right now,” he added.
From wildcard to potential front runner, Notre Dame made a big move with Boggs this weekend. They will have to grab that momentum and finish down the stretch, but they have positioned themselves to be one of the clear favorites.
There has been a ton of buzz about Notre Dame 2026 quarterback target Brady Hart, who is Boggs’ teammate and also visited campus recently. The Irish staff has hopes of continuing their momentum in Florida, with Boggs being a big cog on the 2025 board.
Boggs is rated as a four-star recruit by all of On3, ESPN and Rivals. The latter has him ranked the highest, currently sitting as the No. 73 overall player and No. 13 wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class. That ranking also has Boggs ranked as the No. 14 player in Florida, a state that has continued to be friendlier to Notre Dame since Marcus Freeman took over.
As a junior, Boggs was an absolute superstar for the Cocoa Tigers. In 15 games, the 6-0, 200-pound pass catcher hauled in 93 receptions for 1,493 yards and 23 touchdowns. He was a vital member of the 14-1 Cocoa squad, making big plays when the team needed it most.
