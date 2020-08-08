Announcement Preview: 2021 OL Rocco Spindler

The top player left on the board for Notre Dame in the 2021 class is offensive guard Rocco Spindler, and the talented blocker is set to make his college decision.

Spindler is making his announcement this evening at 6:00 PM eastern time. He is set to choose between Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, Ohio State and LSU.

Eric Rutter (Wolverine Digest), Mark Wogrenich (AllPennState), Adam Prescott (BuckeyesNow) and myself made our final predictions.

Bryan Driskell (Irish Breakdown): Notre Dame has been considered Spindler’s leader for quite some time, and while Michigan and Penn State have made a hard push, at no point have I felt that either could overcome the lead for the Irish. I’ve been very critical of Notre Dame’s recruiting strategy when it comes to the offensive line, but one player they nailed it with was Spindler. His relationship with the current commits, line coach Jeff Quinn and Notre Dame’s recent history at the position all favor the Fighting Irish, which is why I predict he’ll select the Irish tonight. PREDICTION: Notre Dame

Eric Rutter (Wolverine Digest): Spindler has been a top target for Michigan throughout the 2021 cycle. He is the highest rated offensive lineman in the state for this class, and he has been treated as such up to this point. Michigan has courted Spindler both in person and virtually over the offseason. After speaking to Spindler, I feel that Michigan should expect a pledge from the SI All-American candidate. Spindler gushed about the Wolverines coaching staff and had a degree of excitement to his voice. For that reason, I think U-M will earn his commitment. PREDICTION: Michigan

Mark Wogrenich (All Penn State): Spindler is a terrific prospect and fits the power-leg model that Penn State’s new position coach seeks. Further, new coach Phil Trautwein is an exceptional recruiter and developer who surely made an impression on the lineman of his spring call sheet. That said, Spindler is probably headed to Notre Dame, and Penn State will continue to focus on uncommitted in-state lineman Nolan Rucci. PREDICTION: Notre Dame

Adam Prescott (Buckeyes Now): “Football is a game often times won in the trenches, so you can never have enough quality linemen. Spindler has NFL already in his blood, looks extremely physical and shouldn’t have much problem excelling in the college run game. My guess is that he chooses either Notre Dame or Michigan, although LSU is an interesting dynamic with his teammate Garrett Dellinger recently committing there. Ohio State welcomed six offensive linemen in the 2020 class and has Donovan Jackson and Ben Christman already secured in this cycle. If they miss out on Spindler, the Buckeyes would surely like to somehow make a serious push for Jager Burton or Tristan Leigh. PREDICTION: Notre Dame or Michigan

Spindler spoke with Rutter about his five finalists. You can read the entire article HERE. Spindler had this to say about Notre Dame:

"It's a great campus when you're there. It's really wholesome and everything. [Brian] Kelly, he's a great dude. He recruited me hard for the last four years. Coach Quinn gets two and three-stars and develops them into something, and now they're in the NFL and doing something tremendous. So he takes low talent guys but also develops them. He's very personable to talk to. He loves your family, loves you and cares more about you than football. That's what you look forward to."

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter