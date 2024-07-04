Notre Dame Wide Receiver Recruiting Woes to Start Cooling?
Notre Dame's 2025 recruiting class stacks up against just about any in the nation as the incoming class consists of several top-tier defenders, the most-hyped quarterback in recent Fighting Irish history, and yet again more talent on the offensive line.
The one place the class is severely lacking, though, is at wide receiver.
Notre Dame currently sits with just two wide receiver pledges in the class: Elijah Burress of New Jersey and Jerome Bettis, Jr. of Georgia. Although both come from NFL families - Elijah is the son of former Steelers and Giants star Plaxico Burress - neither come with a particularly high recruiting ranking.
Could Notre Dame's misfortunes on the receiver front be about to change though?
Dylan Robinson - a four-star athlete from La Verne, Calif. - has announced that he'll make his commitment on July 19 and that Notre Dame is a finalist.
Notre Dame will have to beat out a trio of western schools as UCLA, Utah, and Washington join the Fighting Irish as finalists.
Robinson is rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports and checks in at 6-3, 190-pounds. He has 18 total scholarship offers including from the likes of Arkansas, Boise State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, and others.
A commitment from Robinson certainly wouldn't push away all recruiting concerns when it comes to wide receiver but it would at least start to quiet some noise.
Ultimately this wide receiver class will need to include borderline five-star Derek Meadows of Las Vegas' Bishop Gorman if it's going to be viewed as a success from the rest of the nation.