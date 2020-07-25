SI All-American: Breaking Down Notre Dame Target Titus Mokiao-Atimalala

Notre Dame needed a strong defensive back class in the 2021 haul, and the Irish are certainly on their way. Notre Dame has already landed commitments from three talented cornerbacks and safety Justin Walters.

If Notre Dame can land Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campbell athlete Titus Mokiao-Atimalala it would give the Irish a second talented safety, and it would cap off a tremendous secondary haul.

SI All-American recently broke out its candidates for All-Americans in the 2021 class, and Mokiao-Atimalala was one of the candidates for the list.

Here is their evaluation of the talented Hawaii athlete.

Prospect: Titus Mokiao-Atimalala

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds

Position: Athlete

School: Ewa Beach (Hawaii) James Campbell

Schools of Interest: Notre Dame, Arizona State, Michigan, Cal

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: He’s got a thin frame with room to add more weight, though he might just be maxed out physically.

Athleticism: All around smooth and explosive athlete at both wide receiver and safety. He’s got excellent ball skills and finds ways to make plays in every facet of the football game. Not a burner but has easy play speed as a wideout and deep safety.

Instincts: He’s got a knack for making big plays whether it be at wideout or safety. He will most likely need to play wide receiver in college based on the frame. Son of a coach, with great football acumen and a nose for the endzone.

Polish: He can really get in and out of his breaks at the wideout position. He’s not exactly an advanced route runner but the athleticism would lead you to believe that he will be able to learn on the fly in college. Part of that could be from playing two positions and never specializing in one specific one during high school.

Bottom Line: Makiao-Atimalala is just a great all-around football player that does what it takes to win on the high school level. He plays a great centerfield safety, and perhaps that’s where he ends up in college but the natural hands and ability to make a play after the catch lend itself to playing wideout.

