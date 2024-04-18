Big Time 2026 Quarterback Noah Grubbs Has Notre Dame In His Top Group
Notre Dame has created a lot of positive momentum with 2026 quarterback recruiting early on. Among the big names on that list is Lake Mary (Fla.) High School signal caller Noah Grubbs, who recently visited South Bend on March 23rd for the second time.
On Thursday, the strong early momentum continued. Grubbs dropped a top ten schools list, which included the Irish. Notre Dame was joined on that list by Ohio State, Michigan, Florida, Miami, Auburn, Nebraska, Texas A&M, UNC and UCF.
It has been a busy last month of travel for Grubbs. Aside from his return visit to Notre Dame, he also checked out Michigan (March 24th), Miami (March 30th), Florida (April 2nd) and Alabama (April 5th-6th). He will also be at North Carolina (April 19th-20th) the end of this week.
Notre Dame is among the schools recruiting Grubbs the hardest, and in fact, he has made the comment that the Irish staff are pushing hardest in the past. He is a player that they like quite a bit and has ascended to the short list of extremely talented 2026 signal callers.
Grubbs has a ton of traction on the recruiting trail, especially after his dominant sophomore year. On top of his offer from Notre Dame, he has also been offered by Michigan, Miami, Florida, Penn State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Auburn, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Arkansas, Colorado, UNC, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, West Virginia, Duke and UCF among others.
The Florida native is currently rated as a four-star recruit on the Rivals ranking. On that ranking, Grubbs currently sits as the No. 44 overall player and No. 3 quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class.
The 6-4, 220-pound signal caller put together a standout freshman campaign in 2022. Grubbs led the team with 1,598 yards passing and 17 touchdowns. He was also careful with the football, only throwing six interceptions on the season.
In 12 games as a sophomore, Grubbs threw for 3,670 yards and 49 touchdowns through the air. Grubbs also completed 59 percent of his passes, averaging 305.8 passing yards per game and an absurd 17.6 yards per completion.
