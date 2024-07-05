Watch Marcus Freeman Pause Alaska Vacation for JaDon Blair's Commitment to Notre Dame
There aren't a lot of college football recruiting commitments that I could look back on and tell you where I was when they were made public.
Sure, I was sitting in my parents living room back in early 2003 when Lorenzo Booker announced on SportsCenter that he was going to Florida State over Notre Dame. Outside of that though, these things aren't really something that I remember like I do where I watched memorable games or such things.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman will always have a memorable story to tell when it comes to the public commitment of safety JaDon Blair.
Blair announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Friday, July 5, when Freeman and his family were vacationing in Alaska, but that didn't stop Freeman from tuning into the commitment announcement.
The second reaction in the video is from Notre Dame's assistant athletic director of player personnel and unofficial recruiting extraordinaire, Chad Bowden. We can only wonder how his round went before the announcement.
