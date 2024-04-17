Irish Breakdown

Wide Receiver Jayvan Boggs Names Notre Dame In His Final 7 Schools

Notre Dame is one of the final schools for Florida wide receiver Jayvan Boggs

Bryan Driskell

Jayvan Boggs of Cocoa tries to maneuver through the Satellite defense in the 2023 season opening
Jayvan Boggs of Cocoa tries to maneuver through the Satellite defense in the 2023 season opening / Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY / USA TODAY

Star 2025 Cocoa (Fla.) High School wide receiver Jayvan Boggs originally made his commitment to Ohio State back in October but opted to open everything back up in late March after he decommitted from the Buckeyes. A few weeks before that decision, Notre Dame did officially offer Boggs, which was surprising at the time. 

Things have quietly been trending in a very solid direction with Boggs recently. He is set to visit this weekend for the Blue-Gold Game, which will be his first overall trip to South Bend. On Wednesday, there was even more good news when Boggs included the Irish in his top seven schools list. They are joined by Georgia, Texas, USC, Florida, Missouri and UCF. 

https://x.com/jayvan_boggs/status/1780720180877758630

There has been a ton of buzz about Notre Dame 2026 quarterback target Brady Hart, who is Boggs’ teammate and also visited campus recently. The Irish staff has hopes of continuing their momentum in Florida, with Boggs being a big cog on the 2025 board. 

Boggs is rated as a four-star recruit by all of On3, ESPN and Rivals. The latter has him ranked the highest, currently sitting as the No. 73 overall player and No. 13 wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class. That ranking also has Boggs ranked as the No. 14 player in Florida, a state that has continued to be friendlier to Notre Dame since Marcus Freeman took over. 

Even before decommitting from his commitment to Ohio State, Boggs had been being pursued by a long list of impressive programs. Some of his top offers include the Fighting Irish, Georgia, Ohio State, USC, Texas, Oregon, Miami, Florida, Texas A&M, Penn State, Missouri, South Carolina, Washington, Arkansas, Colorado, Louisville, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, UCF and Boston College among others. 

As a junior, Boggs was an absolute superstar for the Cocoa Tigers. In 15 games, the 6-0, 200-pound pass catcher hauled in 93 receptions for 1,493 yards and 23 touchdowns. He was a vital member of the 14-1 Cocoa squad, making big plays when the team needed it most.

Notre Dame currently has commitments from three receivers in the 2025 class. New Jersey standout Elijah Burress, Ohio state athlete Shaun Terry and Georgia wideout Jerome Bettis Jr. are all currently committed to Notre Dame in the 2025 class.

Published
Bryan Driskell

BRYAN DRISKELL

