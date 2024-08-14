Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard: 5 Best Games at Duke
Notre Dame football is pinning a lot of its 2024 hopes on the play of Duke import Riley Leonard. The senior quarterback was hitting his stride in 2022, but was streaky last season before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. Leonard is at full strength and ready to pick up where he left off two years ago. What's his ceiling? We evaluate his five best games as a Blue Devil to get a better idea:
5. Temple (Sept. 2, 2022)
In just his second career start, Leonard was in midseason form. He opened the season with 15 straight completions and finished 24-of-30 for 328 yards, two TDs and no picks. Leonard also rushed for 64 yards in a 30-0 Duke win.
4. North Carolina (Oct. 15, 2022)
Duke dropped a heartbreaker to Drake Maye and rival Carolina, but vintage Leonard was on display in Durham. Leonard tallied 375 yards and two scores, including a 74-yard burst through the Tar Heel D that set a school record for a Duke QB.
3. Virginia Tech (Nov. 12, 2022)
Leonard was really hitting his stride at this point of his sophomore season. The Blue Devils easily handled the Hokies, 24-7, as the young QB threw for 262 yards and two scores and added another 48 yards and a touchdown with his legs.
2. Northwestern (Sept. 16, 2023)
Easily Leonard's best overall performance of 2023. He was in full control as Duke rolled a solid Northwestern team, 38-14. He racked up 97 yards and two TDs on the ground, while completing 15-of-20 for 219 yards. Leonard's overall PFF grade of 90.4 was a personal single-game high.
1. Wake Forest (Nov. 26, 2022)
If you have concerns about Leonard as a passer, check out this game with Wake. Leonard outdueled former ND QB Sam Hartman, tossing the game-winning TD late in the fourth quarter. He finished the thriller with career-highs in total yards (406), passing yards (391) and TD passes (4).