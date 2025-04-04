4 Best NFL Draft Destinations for Ohio State QB Will Howard
Out of every quarterback in college football, no one improved their draft stock more in the 2024 season than Will Howard. After four solid seasons at Kansas State, the Ohio State Buckeyes took a chance on the graduate transfer and it proved to be a risk worth taking.
Howard propelled the Buckeyes to an impressive season and a national championship. They finished the year with a 14-2 record and had a playoff win streak that took down Tennessee, Oregon, Texas and Notre Dame in consecutive games.
Now, he turns his focus to his NFL career. Many evaluators have Howard being a high-quality backup in the NFL.
With that being the focus, here are the four teams that would be the best fit.
4. Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions are in win-now mode but their window is quickly closing. Not that they need a long-term insurance policy for the quarterback position, but they cannot afford to lose any ground due to a Jared Goff injury.
It would be in their best interest to grab Howard in the third or fourth round and begin developing him as the backup.
3. Buffalo Bills
This is a very similar situation to the Lions. Buffalo is absolutely in win-now mode and as it continues to chase the Kansas City Chiefs, it will need a quality backup behind Josh Allen.
The Bills have such an advantage over the rest of the AFC East that even if Allen does lose time due to an injury it won’t derail their playoff aspirations. But, when competing for the top spot in the AFC, they can’t afford any slip-ups.
2. Las Vegas Raiders
If anyone in the NFL knows what Howard brings to the table, it is his old offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Kelly, now the OC for the Raiders could stand on the table for his former quarterback to select him in the draft.
If the Raiders do make this pick, it could be more of a long-term play because although they just signed Geno Smith to a three-year contract, he isn’t getting any younger. Howard could learn as the backup and try to take the spot over in the future.
1. Los Angeles Rams
Sean McVay, also known as the quarterback whisperer, could use some youth in his quarterback room. McVay and Matthew Stafford are one of the best coach-quarterback combos in the league. But, the Rams cannot afford to lose any ground if Stafford was to get injured.
They have drafted rookie backups before and taking Howard would make a lot of sense in LA.
Whatever team decides to go with Howard is getting a player who is a proven winner and a guy who will do whatever it takes for his team to get the job done.