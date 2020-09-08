SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Battle 4 Atlantis Not Expected to be Played in The Bahamas

Adam Prescott

The Ohio State men’s basketball team will most likely not be making a trip to the Bahamas this coming season, as the Battle 4 Atlantis is expected to be hosted elsewhere be a report from Matt Norlander and CBS Sports.

The Buckeyes were slated to be part of an incredibly strong field in late November that also consisted of Duke, Texas A&M, Memphis, West Virginia, Creighton, Utah and Wichita State. OSU was scheduled to play three games spanning Nov. 25-27 over Thanksgiving in Paradise Island.

Tournament organizers are now exploring other cities to play host, with the new leading preference now apparently being the Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. Its operations are run in conjunction with Sanford Health, the organization that oversees all COVID-19 testing and protocols for the PGA Tour.

Ohio State’s current schedule reflects three initial home games in Columbus before the Battle 4 Atlantis, followed by the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge. However, the NCAA Basketball Oversight Committee recently recommended a November 25 start date.

The Buckeyes are preparing for their fourth season under head coach Chris Holtmann, who has led the program to a solid 66-34 record since arrival. Ohio State made back-to-back NCAA Tournaments to begin his tenure, losing in the second round both times, before this past season was obviously cut short due to the pandemic.

OSU welcomes back some key pieces and will look to blend those returnees with talented newcomers, notably a trio of transfers in Seth Towns, Abel Porter and Justice Sueing.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OHIO STATE VIRTUAL GAME DAY: Buckeyes Open the 2020 Season at Illinois

Ohio State kicks off its virtual 2020 season at Memorial Stadium against the Fighting Illini in week one of the NCAA21 BuckeyesNow simulated season.

Brendan Gulick

by

Brendan Gulick

NFL Season Betting Props: Buckeyes Listed in Multiple Categories

Chase Young favored to win Defensive ROY, Michael Thomas has best odds to lead the league in receiving yards, and more.

Adam Prescott

Report from Dan Patrick Show: Big Ten Start in October is Less Likely

“There’s still a push back from the medical community in the Big Ten to not play,” Patrick said. “I was told (that) they simply do not have enough teams to play.” Read more to learn which teams are holding out.

Brendan Gulick

Ten Elected Officials in Six Big Ten States Ask Conference to Reinstate Fall Sports

Led by Michigan Speaker of the House of Representatives Lee Chatfield, legislators from several states across the Big Ten footprint are requesting that the league reverse it's postponement decision.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State No. 1 in SI All-American Team Recruiting Rankings

Buckeyes lead the Preseason SIAA national list for the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Adam Prescott

Former Buckeye Gareon Conley Placed on Texans' Injured Reserve

Conley injured his ankle in the off-season, and injury that required surgery, but he was able to participate in training camp.

Brendan Gulick

Justin Fields Rated Third Best Quarterback in New Mock Draft

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller says Justin Fields will come off the board fourth overall, behind two quarterbacks and an offensive tackle. Read more to see which surprise quarterback Miller projects will go before Fields.

Brendan Gulick

Joey and Nick Bosa: Which Brother Would You Take Right Now?

Both siblings are already among the best NFL's defensive ends.

Kyle Kelly

Buckeye Breakfast: Braxton Miller Reminisces About His Famous Spin Move

Braxton Miller tells fans why his performance against Virginia Tech in 2015 was so consequential. One of the best players in America has opted out of his season (whenever it's played) and one Division I program is now without a head coach after just one game.

Brendan Gulick

Baltimore Ravens List J.K. Dobbins Fourth on Depth Chart

Dobbins was picked in the second round by the Ravens this past April, and his spot on Baltimore's depth chart may not be indicative of his expected workload. Read more.

Brendan Gulick