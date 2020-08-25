SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Justice Sueing Cleared to Return

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State basketball received some good news on Tuesday.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported this morning that Ohio State transfer Justice Sueing has been "fully cleared" to resume workouts after injuring his foot in January.

A 6-foot-6, 210-pound forward for the Buckeyes, Sueing averaged 14.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game over the last two seasons for the Golden Bears at the University of California. Sueing is a redshirt junior after he sat out last year. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. 

Sueing was with the program last year, but hasn't garnered much attention. As of now, it's very likely he'll be considered for a starting roll with C.J. Walker, Duane Washington, E.J. Liddell and Kyle Young. Regardless of whether or not he starts for Coach Holtmann and company, he should absolutely be an impact player considering his production at Cal.

Sueing was one of the lone bright spots on a couple of poor teams in the Bay Area. Cal managed just a 16-47 record during his time there and they never won more than five games in the Pac-12.

“He's got real strengths,” Holtmann said of Sueing's skillset. “Can really get to the paint. He's a good athlete. Terrific at getting to the free-throw line. He's been an inconsistent shooter, but I'm hoping that's something he can improve on and will need to improve on. And then he's got great anticipation skills as a defender, but he has to become a better overall defender. But great frame, great body, good athlete, strong win. Terrific ball skills.”

“He's hard to keep in front,” Holtmann continued. “He's terrific at getting to the paint. One of the things we lose with Kaleb is that guy who can draw fouls and get to the paint. Justice does that at a high level.”

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Winter Logistics and Dome Stadium Options for Big Ten Football

Where could some teams play in the event of frigid weather, and how far would they have to travel?

Tyler Stephen

by

LanceManyon

Terry McLaurin Projected for Breakout Second Year in Washington

Former Buckeye tallied 919 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie.

Adam Prescott

by

ByKyleKelly

Ohio State Parents Planning Another Protest

Ohio State Football parent Randy Wade is organizing another demonstration on Saturday, this time at Ohio Stadium. He was the brainchild behind the gathering at Big Ten HQ last Friday. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

Buckeye19

Kyle McCord, Marvin Harrison Jr. Won't Have Football this Fall

Two of the Buckeyes' future stars won't have a senior season of high school football. Plus, catch up on the latest from the College Football Playoff committee and from former WR Terry McLaurin. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Projecting $130 Million Decline in Athletics Revenue

There are few athletic departments that generate as much revenue as Ohio State on an annual basis - and without a football season, the Buckeyes are bracing for a catastrophic financial hit. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

ByKyleKelly

Ohio State Ranked No. 2 in AP Preseason Poll

Ohio State won't play this fall, but they still got a nice preseason nod from the voters in the AP Poll.

Brendan Gulick

by

jakehromada

Six Buckeyes on CBS NFL Draft Top 100 Big Board

CBS places six Buckeyes in the top half of their Top 100 NFL Draft Big Board for the 2021 Draft. Read more to see who was mentioned and where they landed.

Jake Hromada

Buckeye Breakfast: Chase Young, Ezekiel Elliott and Salaries of Big Ten Presidents

Washington "being smart" with star defensive end, Zeke explains dealing with COVID and Big Ten presidents remain in the news.

Adam Prescott

by

ByKyleKelly

What colleges have the most commits on the Preseason SI99 List?

Ohio State and Alabama currently lead the way, while plenty remain undecided.

Adam Prescott

Part I: Projecting the NFL Rookie Seasons of Former Buckeyes

BuckeyesNow is projecting out the NFL rookie seasons of former players, beginning with those drafted in rounds 4-7 last April. Read more.

Eddie Marotta

by

ByKyleKelly