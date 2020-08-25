Ohio State basketball received some good news on Tuesday.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported this morning that Ohio State transfer Justice Sueing has been "fully cleared" to resume workouts after injuring his foot in January.

A 6-foot-6, 210-pound forward for the Buckeyes, Sueing averaged 14.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game over the last two seasons for the Golden Bears at the University of California. Sueing is a redshirt junior after he sat out last year. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Sueing was with the program last year, but hasn't garnered much attention. As of now, it's very likely he'll be considered for a starting roll with C.J. Walker, Duane Washington, E.J. Liddell and Kyle Young. Regardless of whether or not he starts for Coach Holtmann and company, he should absolutely be an impact player considering his production at Cal.

Sueing was one of the lone bright spots on a couple of poor teams in the Bay Area. Cal managed just a 16-47 record during his time there and they never won more than five games in the Pac-12.

“He's got real strengths,” Holtmann said of Sueing's skillset. “Can really get to the paint. He's a good athlete. Terrific at getting to the free-throw line. He's been an inconsistent shooter, but I'm hoping that's something he can improve on and will need to improve on. And then he's got great anticipation skills as a defender, but he has to become a better overall defender. But great frame, great body, good athlete, strong win. Terrific ball skills.”

“He's hard to keep in front,” Holtmann continued. “He's terrific at getting to the paint. One of the things we lose with Kaleb is that guy who can draw fouls and get to the paint. Justice does that at a high level.”

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!