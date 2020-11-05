SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Ohio State Will Not Play in Crossover Classic, Jimmy Sotos Waiver Appeal Approved

Brendan Gulick

As basketball season quickly approaches, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann shared on his personal Twitter account that the Buckeyes have two major pieces of news to share.

First of all, the team will not be playing in the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to open the season later this month. The team had been committed to playing in that showcase tournament after the Bahamas-based Battle 4 Atlantis was canceled because of the pandemic. 

Ohio State was scheduled to open the season against Memphis. Coach Holtmann says they hope to announce a new schedule soon, perhaps within the next 10 days or so.

Sources tell Eleven Warriors that the decision not to play in South Dakota in a few weeks is due to South Dakota's seven-day rolling average of positive CoVID-19 cases. The current rate is 50.6 percent. Ohio Department of Health recommendations for Ohio citizens traveling to South Dakota include a 14-day quarantine, which is not a realistic option for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State is the second school to withdraw from the tournament, after Utah bowed out of the event last week. At this point, Memphis, Texas A&M, West Virginia, Creighton, Wichita State, Dayton and South Dakota State are still supposed to play in the event.

The other important update is team-personnel related, and it's fantastic news for the Buckeyes. Ohio State has learned that Jimmy Sotos will be immediately eligible to play this year after his transfer waiver was approved by the NCAA. Sotos came to Ohio State from Bucknell and there was serious concern he wouldn't be available this season after the NCAA initially denied his waiver, but the Buckeyes were successful in appealing the original ruling.

“I’m happy for Jimmy and his family,” said Holtmann. “I’m also thankful for the hard work that our compliance office put in to get this matter resolved with a positive outcome for Jimmy. He has been working hard to prepare for this season.”

This is especially important because it comes on the heels of the team announcing yesterday that Abel Porter's career has suddenly ended. Porter had transferred to Ohio State from Utah State and he was diagnosed with a previously undiscovered rare heart disease.

-----

You may also like:

C.J. Walker Providing Leadership in Multiple Aspects

Kyle Young Making Sacrifices, Enters Final Season Determined as Ever

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Examining the Series History Between Ohio State and Rutgers

The Buckeyes have blown out Rutgers over the years by an average score of roughly 55-8.

Brendan Gulick

Recruiting: Ohio State Lands Class of 2022 Top-15 Tight End Benji Gosnell

The Buckeyes have picked up their second tight end in the Class of 2022.

Brendan Gulick

Ryan Day, Kerry Coombs Have Great Respect for Greg Schiano

Ohio State coaches Ryan Day and Kerry Coombs spoke highly of Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano from their time together on the OSU staff.

Brendan Gulick

Former Buckeye Anthony Gonzalez Wins Re-Election Bid in US Congress

Former standout Ohio State Buckeye and Indianapolis Colts star wide receiver Anthony Gonzalez has earned a second term in the United States Congress.

Brendan Gulick

Impact of Buckeye Injuries to Cameron Brown, Blake Haubeil

The Buckeyes have been dealt two fairly significant blows early in the season. Thankfully, one of them doesn't appear to be serious.

Brendan Gulick

Ryan Day: "How Can We Do Things Better?"

The Ohio State Buckeyes are entering the easiest portion of the schedule, but they aren't taking their foot off the gas.

Brendan Gulick

Justin Fields Currently Not Heisman Trophy Favorite

Despite his incredible start to the season, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is not the betting favorite in the latest Heisman Trophy odds ... and the favorite may surprise you!

Brendan Gulick

Report: Buckeye Cornerback Cameron Brown Suffers Torn Achilles

Ohio State's cornerback room is suddenly lacking depth after Brown went down in the fourth quarter on Saturday.

Brendan Gulick

by

Jopro

Ryan Day: "This is a Very Different Rutgers Team"

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day jumped on the Buckeye Roundtable Show Monday night to wrap up Penn State week and preview Rutgers on Saturday.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State vs. Maryland Kickoff Time Announced

The Buckeyes are going to College Park for the first time since their 2018 overtime scare.

Brendan Gulick