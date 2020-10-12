CJ Walker Providing Leadership in Multiple Aspects

Redshirt senior point guard CJ Walker might end up being the swiss army knife of leadership this coming season for the Ohio State men’s basketball program… And, in a year unlike any other, that guidance will surely be needed from every angle.

The 6-foot-1 Indianapolis native is preparing to enter his second year of eligibility as a Buckeye after transferring from Florida State back in 2018. He started all but two games last year, averaging 8.7 points and leading the club in assists (107).

Now, the 2020-21 campaign is likely going to be anything but ordinary. For starters, this winter will conclude a calendar that still features an ongoing pandemic.

“The sacrifice is really big and, for me being a senior, this is serious,” Walker said when asked about CoVID-19 challenges. “Just being disciplined, because our season (as a team) really matters. I’m going to sacrifice everything to be able to play.”

The year became even heavier when race and social justice issues ramped up following the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and others. It’s a movement that has ignited various athletes, teams, organizations and leagues to use their unique platform.

“We’ve had detailed conversations about it,” Walker began. “Everyone has different opinions and different outlooks, but it’s something we are taking day-by-day.”

The floor general was also recently selected by the athletic department as one of 22 Buckeyes to serve on the 2020-21 Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), with nominations first coming through head coaches and sport administrators from the individual programs.

“In terms of being a leader, I feel like my teammates understand me,” Walker explained. “If I voice it and also show it, then it becomes easier for others to understand.”

Walker and Duane Washington Jr. are the only returning guards on the roster, which has seen a multitude of additions and subtractions since March. Walker finished 17 contests last season as the team-leader in assists and also shot 81% from the free-throw line.

“We talk about it a lot, being leaders on and off the floor,” Walker said when asked about he and Washington guiding a backcourt that now also features transfer Abel Porter (Utah State). “Just keep pushing, being ready for whatever happens and taking on the challenges…

“Staying confident, staying consistent and continuing to figure out the game,” Walker added. “This is my last year. This is the all-or-nothing mentality, so I have nothing to lose at this point.”

Ohio State is likely to open the season come November 25, as a full schedule is still being compiled.

