SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

CJ Walker Providing Leadership in Multiple Aspects

Adam Prescott

Redshirt senior point guard CJ Walker might end up being the swiss army knife of leadership this coming season for the Ohio State men’s basketball program… And, in a year unlike any other, that guidance will surely be needed from every angle.

The 6-foot-1 Indianapolis native is preparing to enter his second year of eligibility as a Buckeye after transferring from Florida State back in 2018. He started all but two games last year, averaging 8.7 points and leading the club in assists (107).

Now, the 2020-21 campaign is likely going to be anything but ordinary. For starters, this winter will conclude a calendar that still features an ongoing pandemic.

“The sacrifice is really big and, for me being a senior, this is serious,” Walker said when asked about CoVID-19 challenges. “Just being disciplined, because our season (as a team) really matters. I’m going to sacrifice everything to be able to play.”

The year became even heavier when race and social justice issues ramped up following the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and others. It’s a movement that has ignited various athletes, teams, organizations and leagues to use their unique platform.

“We’ve had detailed conversations about it,” Walker began. “Everyone has different opinions and different outlooks, but it’s something we are taking day-by-day.”

The floor general was also recently selected by the athletic department as one of 22 Buckeyes to serve on the 2020-21 Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), with nominations first coming through head coaches and sport administrators from the individual programs.

“In terms of being a leader, I feel like my teammates understand me,” Walker explained. “If I voice it and also show it, then it becomes easier for others to understand.”

Walker and Duane Washington Jr. are the only returning guards on the roster, which has seen a multitude of additions and subtractions since March. Walker finished 17 contests last season as the team-leader in assists and also shot 81% from the free-throw line.

“We talk about it a lot, being leaders on and off the floor,” Walker said when asked about he and Washington guiding a backcourt that now also features transfer Abel Porter (Utah State). “Just keep pushing, being ready for whatever happens and taking on the challenges…

“Staying confident, staying consistent and continuing to figure out the game,” Walker added. “This is my last year. This is the all-or-nothing mentality, so I have nothing to lose at this point.”

Ohio State is likely to open the season come November 25, as a full schedule is still being compiled.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big Ten Announces Opening Week Game Times, Also Includes Ohio State vs. Michigan

See all kickoff times for the league's opening week of games, plus some bonus information.

Adam Prescott

Recruiting: Ranking the Contenders for Charles Bediako

Class of 2021 center has Buckeyes among his top-five finalists.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: Dwayne Haskins Told to Stay Home

Dwayne Haskins has a stomach virus and was told not to be at Sunday's game. Plus the latest in the polls for the Buckeyes.

Kyle Kelly

Fastest 40-Yard Dash Times by Ohio State Players

Looking at the best results clocked by former Buckeyes at NFL Combine.

Adam Prescott

Jerome Baker Headlines Buckeyes in the NFL in Week 5

Several Buckeyes had impressive performances, but perhaps none more important than Baker's as he led the Dolphins in a surprise win over the 49ers.

Kyle Kelly

Report: Saints Receiver Michael Thomas Benched for Monday Night Football

Thomas reportedly got into a scuffle in practice with a teammate this week. Read more.

Kyle Kelly

Buckeyes in the NFL: Active and Inactive Players for Week 5

Full list of Ohio State players, active and inactive, competing with NFL teams on Sunday.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: Nation’s No. 5 Center Includes Ohio State Top 5

The Buckeyes are still in the running for one of the top big men in this recruiting class. Plus, yesterday was complete chaos in college football.

Kyle Kelly

Jonathon Cooper is First Buckeye to Ever Wear Block O Jersey

Jonathon Cooper will Buckeye legend Bill Willis this season while wearing the Block O jersey.

Brendan Gulick

FOX's Big Noon Kickoff Coming to Columbus for Opener

One of the nation's premier pregame shows is coming to Ohio State in two weeks. That means Urban Meyer will be back at the Shoe for the third time since Ryan Day took over the program.

Brendan Gulick