Kyle Young Making Sacrifices, Enters Final Season Determined as Ever

Isabelle Fisher

Senior Kyle Young currently has his eyes set on leading his Ohio State men’s basketball teammates to a success season, despite unfamiliar circumstances surrounding the 2020-21 schedule.

Born and raised in nearby Canton, Ohio, Young returns for his senior season after starting 25 games as a junior, averaging 7.5 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting a team-high 58.5 percent from the field. As part of his final campaign, Young is striving to help acclimate many new faces to the Buckeye culture.

“The new guys have been great,” said Young, a 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward. “They fit our program really well, and each guy has bought in 100 percent. The team chemistry is there and it’s something we need to continue improving. But I’m definitely happy with the new guys.”

Young has played in more games wearing a Buckeye uniform (81) than any current player on the roster. His 81 appearances on a college floor trail only that of point guard CJ Walker, who has 91 between time at Florida State and Ohio State.

Nevertheless, Young remains a veteran leader tasked with helping guide a program through this CoVID-19 pandemic. It interrupted Ohio State’s postseason this past March, and restrictions have now been raised this fall for athletes.

Many Buckeyes have described lately about the importance of staying within their own bubble to ensure they get a season, and learning how to limit social life outside of their team. Young is certainly one of those voices.

“A big word we used was ‘sacrifice’ because we know we need to do that,” Young explained when asked about his social life. “Knowing you can’t go to parties or be out with a lot of people. We’ve been good about staying at our cribs and not going much other than working out.”

Uncertainty has continued creeping not just within the Ohio State program, but the rest of the NCAA as well, as CoVID flare-ups have become part of the norm

“Obviously there is some concern seeing what’s going on with CoVID, but we trust in our medical team and everyone around to keep us safe,” he explained. “We know each guy is going to do what they can to have a season.”

Ohio State is looking to improve on its 21-10 overall record from last season, also finishing just 11-9 in the Big Ten after a very good start. The Buckeyes are now scheduled to begin on Nov. 25 against Memphis in Sioux Falls, S.D.

