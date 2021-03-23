Carmen’s Crew Returning To The Basketball Tournament In 2021

Former Ohio State center Jared Sullinger announced on Tuesday afternoon that Carmen’s Crew, a team comprised mostly of fellow Buckeyes, will once again compete in The Basketball Tournament this summer.

This will be the fifth tournament appearance for Carmen’s Crew, which was known as Scarlet & Gray for the first two years of play but changed to comply with the university’s trademark and licensing department. The team won the championship and $2 million prize in 2019, but lost in the first round of last year’s event despite the tournament being held at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

It’s unclear which Ohio State alumni will take part in this year’s tournament, though past participants include Sullinger, who now serves as the team’s coach, as well as Aaron Craft, William Buford, John Diebler, Dallas Lauderdale, David Lighty, Evan Ravenel and Deshaun Thomas, among others.

Craft notably announced his retirement from basketball after last year’s tournament in order to attend medical school, but he has reportedly left the door open for a potential return to Carmen’s Crew this summer.

"We'll see," Craft told The Columbus Dispatch. “I do have the summer off, I will say that. It’s my last full summer off, so we’ll see..."

