Instant Analysis from Ohio State's Brutal Overtime Loss to Oral Roberts in NCAA First Round

After nearly winning the Big Ten Tournament championship in Indianapolis last week and carrying much better mojo going into the national tournament, the Ohio State Buckeyes drew a tough opening round opponent: the nation's best 3-point shooting team, best free throw shooting team and college basketball's individual leading scorer.

In a shocking overtime result, Max Abmas and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles survived an Ohio State 3-pointer that would've won the game in regulation and a pair of game-tying triple-tries at the end of overtime to beat the Buckeyes, 75-72.

After hitting his first four shots of the game, Duane Washington Jr. went just 3-for-17 the rest of the day. The Buckeyes were 5-for-23 from 3-point range and 9-for-18 from the line in the overtime loss.

E.J. Liddell finished the game 10-of-15 shooting, scoring 23 points and snagging 14 rebounds. The rest of the team combined to hit just 19-of-52 shots. Ohio State also turned it over 16 times, including 12 instances after halftime.

Brendan Gulick and Brett Hiltbrand react LIVE or ON-DEMAND after Chris Holtmann's postgame press conference.

If you have trouble streaming on your browser, you can also watch the video live on our YouTube Channel.

The loss ends Ohio State's season with a record of 21-10 and squashes their dreams of a Final Four run. The Golden Eagles became just the ninth No. 15-seed to beat a No. 2-seed in the history of the tournament. To date, No. 2 seeds have a record of 132-9. The last time a No. 2-seed lost an opening round game came in 2016 when Middle Tennessee St. knocked out Michigan State.

