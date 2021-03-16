Holtmann, Washington Jr. Preview NCAA Tournament Opener vs. Oral Roberts

Watch live or on-demand as the Buckeyes head coach and leading scorer address the media ahead of the first tournament game this year.

The NCAA Tournament is upon us with 68 teams from all over the country arriving in Indianapolis to prepare for a competition unlike any other in the history of this great tournament.

Nine Big Ten teams - a conference-record number - stayed in Indianapolis after this past weekend's Big Ten Tournament was played at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Buckeyes finished as runners-up on Sunday, losing to Illinois in overtime 91-88.

With recovering from four games in four days as the team's highest priority, all eyes now are on the opening game. No. 15-seed Oral Roberts, champions of the Summit League, will play No. 2-seed Ohio State in the opening round game if the South Region. The winner will play either No. 7-seed Florida or No. 10-seed Virginia Tech.

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann and star junior guard Duane Washington Jr. addressed the media on Tuesday morning to preview the game. You can watch the press conference live or on-demand.

