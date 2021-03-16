Holtmann, Washington Jr. Preview NCAA Tournament Opener vs. Oral Roberts

FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballNewsRecruitingSI.com
Search

Chris Holtmann, Duane Washington Jr. Preview Ohio State's NCAA Tournament First Round Game vs. Oral Roberts

Watch live or on-demand as the Buckeyes head coach and leading scorer address the media ahead of the first tournament game this year.
Author:
Publish date:

The NCAA Tournament is upon us with 68 teams from all over the country arriving in Indianapolis to prepare for a competition unlike any other in the history of this great tournament.

Nine Big Ten teams - a conference-record number - stayed in Indianapolis after this past weekend's Big Ten Tournament was played at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Buckeyes finished as runners-up on Sunday, losing to Illinois in overtime 91-88.

With recovering from four games in four days as the team's highest priority, all eyes now are on the opening game. No. 15-seed Oral Roberts, champions of the Summit League, will play No. 2-seed Ohio State in the opening round game if the South Region. The winner will play either No. 7-seed Florida or No. 10-seed Virginia Tech.

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann and star junior guard Duane Washington Jr. addressed the media on Tuesday morning to preview the game. You can watch the press conference live or on-demand.

If you're having trouble viewing the press conference live on this page in your browser, please visit our YouTube channel.

-----

You may also like:

Buckeyes Play Oral Roberts Friday at Mackey Arena

Ohio State Earns No. 2 Seed in 2021 NCAA Tournament

WATCH: Chris Holtmann Reacts to Ohio State's Big Ten Championship Loss

Illinois Denies Ohio State Big Ten Title in Overtime in Instant Classic

INSTANT ANALYSIS: Ohio State Heading to the Big Ten Title Game

Ohio State Slips Past Michigan, Will Play for Big Ten Championship on Sunday

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook

Chris Holtmann Duane Washington
Basketball

Holtmann, Washington Jr. Preview NCAA Tournament Opener vs. Oral Roberts

Carlos Hyde
Buckeyes In The NFL

Urban Meyer, Jacksonville Jaguars Signing Carlos Hyde

Noah Brown
Buckeyes In The NFL

Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Noah Brown Returning To Dallas Cowboys On One-Year Deal

Dominick James
Recruiting

2022 IMG Academy Standout Defensive Tackle Dominick James Lists Ohio State Among Top Schools

Corey Linsley
Buckeyes In The NFL

Former Ohio State Center Corey Linsley To Sign With Los Angeles Chargers

Pat-Elflein-Celebration
Buckeyes In The NFL

Carolina Panthers, Pat Elflein Agree To Three-Year Deal

Big Ten logo
News

Big Ten Conference Hires Away Ohio State’s Diana Sabau

NCAA Tournament
Basketball

Buckeyes Play at Mackey Arena, Friday March 19 at 3 p.m.