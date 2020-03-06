E.J. Liddell Rescues Ohio State in 71-63 Victory

Ohio State won't win the Big Ten regular season championship.

And, apparently, it doesn't want anyone else to win it, either.

The No. 19 Buckeyes erased a seven-point Illinois halftime lead Thursday at Value City Arena to claim a 71-63 victory that seriously damaged the Illini's title hopes on a night where almost everything that's worked for OSU in a recent 8-2 stretch went missing.

Despite being the best three-point percentage team in the league, Ohio State made only three-of-15 attempts beyond the arc.

Second-leading scorer Duane Washington, a play-making machine for OSU during its recent stretch seldom played in the second half because of matchup issues.

When he came in with 1:49 to play after leading scorer Kaleb Wesson's fifth personal -- also, not ideal -- Washington promptly turned it over and fed an Illinois layup in transition.

Nevertheless, OSU (21-9, 11-8) survived, perhaps winning this game two years ago when two-time Illinois Mr. Basketball E.J. Liddell chose the Buckeyes over the Illini.

Liddell came off the bench to spell Wesson, who left the game less than four minutes in with two personals, and played so well Ohio State went with him at power forward throughout the second half.

Liddell supplied 17 points and 11 rebounds to support Kaleb Wesson's 19 points and five boards. C.J. Walker had 15.

"We recruited E.J.," Illini coach Brad Underwood said. "We know how good he is. He got extended minutes because of Kaleb's foul trouble in the first half. He found a little groove and gave them a different look."

No. 23 Illinois (20-10, 12-7) needed a win to stay in contention for a piece of the title. Now, however, its 7 p.m. Sunday home game against Iowa is merely for Big Ten Tournament seeding.

The Buckeyes finish the regular season at 4:30 Sunday at Michigan State, which like Wisconsin and Maryland are still in play for a share of the championship.

OSU started this elbowing for a share of the championship with its win two weeks ago against Maryland, since which the Terps have lost twice more in three games.

Ohio State fought back from a 47-40 deficit to go back in front, 53-51, on a thunderous put-back dunk from Liddell with 9:02 left.

His rebound jam off Luther Muhammad's miss in transition followed Kaleb Wesson's fading jumper that forged a 51-51 tie less than a minute after7-0, 290-pound Kofi Cockburn departed with his third personal.

A free throw from Walker and two more from Liddell extended the lead to 56-51 by 6:16.

Just under two minutes later, Wesson took Cockburn to the basket off the dribble, faked him into the air to draw his fourth personal, then hit the accompanying shot.

The free throw with the and-one put OSU in front 61-55, matching its largest lead of the night, but the margin didn't stay there long.

Wesson tracked a rebound at the other end and came from the weak side to rebound and convert Liddell's miss at 3:40 to push the lead to 63-55 and prompt an Illinois timeout.

The Buckeyes preserved that margin from the line over the time that remained, staying out of danger so that Wesson's fifth personal with 1:49 to play meant little.

Ayo Dosunmu led Illinois with 21 points, but did not score over the last 11 1/2 minutes.

Andre Wesson's shot in the lane at the six-minute mark completed a 15-4 Ohio State burst that erased all of an early 20-9 Iead.

Luther Muhammad missed from the field on OSU's next two possessions, however, and that gave Illinois time to reset and move back in front, 29-24, Kaleb Wesson scored inside.

Donsunmu followed that with two successful driving scores that rebuilt the Illini lead to 33-26.

Walker cut into that with two free throws, but Dosunmu pulled up from 17 feet to score and supply a seven-point halftime lead.

OSU incurred its worst-case scenario just 3:27 in when Kaleb Wesson acquired his second personal foul.

That sent him to the bench and forced the Buckeyes to collapse in the post on Cockburn, leaving the perimeter open for a pair of three-point field goals that fed Illinois getaway to a 14-6 edge.

That climbed to 20-9 when Cockburn powered inside for a dunk and got to the line for two free throws.

Without Cockburn's second foul on a silly reach-in after an OSU defensive rebound at 10:31, a rout likely would have ensued.

