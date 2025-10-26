Ohio State legend, national champion passes away at 41
The Dayton, Ohio native was a universally-loved, larger-than-life figure at every stop along his 15-year football career, which included four memorable years in Columbus with the Buckeyes that began with winning the 2002 BCS national championship.
Along with winning the 2002 national championship and Big Ten title, Nick Mangold was a member of the Buckeyes’ 2005 Big Ten championship team that finished their memorable season with a high-profile win over Notre Dame in the 2006 Fiesta Bowl.
Mangold was a three year starting center in the Scarlet and Gray, tallying 33 career starts over 45 games for legendary head coach Jim Tressel. Easily recognizable with his shoulder-length hair, Mangold earned plenty of accolades in his college football career, including a first team All-American selection in 2005.
Following a terrific college football career that featured a 43-8 overall record, Mangold was drafted 29th overall in the first round of the 2006 NFL draft to the New York Jets.
Mangold then began a decorated 11-year career in New York, earning seven Pro Bowl selections as well as being named First Team All-Pro in 2009 and 2010. Not coincidentally, Mangold’s career years in 2009 and 2010 helped the Jets and Head Coach Rex Ryan to their most successful seasons in over a decade, reaching the AFC Conference Championship in back-to-back seasons.
After spending his entire playing career with New York and earning an ironman-like persona for his toughness, Mangold was inducted into the Jets’ Ring Of Honor in 2022. Along with his Ohio State teammate A.J. Hawk, Mangold had recently advanced to the next stage of voting for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2026.
Following Mangold’s public appeal for help looking for a kidney transplant, there was a massive outpouring of support for the beloved figure from fans, teammates, coaches and many more.
Mangold wrote in his public appeal via the New York Jets social media on October 14th, “Most of all, I’m thankful for my family, who have been my rock every step of the way. This situation has reminded me how lucky I am to have such an amazing family, friends and community behind me.”
In a social media post honoring the late Mangold, the Jets organization summarized the larger-than-life figure perfectly: “Beyond the accolades and the fierce play on the field, Nick was a leader, a teammate, and a friend whose impact extended far beyond the locker room.”