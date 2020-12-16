Tara VanDerveer Breaks All-Time Coaching Wins Record

Tara VanDerveer and the Stanford Cardinal beat Pacific, 104-61 on Tuesday, making her the all-time winningest coach in women's college basketball history. It was her 1,099th win.

Stanford women's basketball coach Tara VanDerveer has long been an iconic coach in college basketball, but she made unprecedented history on Tuesday night.

On the heels of a 104-61 win over Pacific, Coach VanDerveer passed Tennessee coaching legend/Hall of Famer, the late Pat Summit for the most career wins for a women's collegiate basketball head coach. Tuesday night marked VanDerveer's 1,099th career victory.

As of Tuesday night, UCONN women's coach Geno Auriemma has amassed 1,093 career victories with the Huskies.

VanDerveer has established her Hall of Fame career at Stanford, but she was the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes for five years before heading west in 1985. She won 110 games leading the Scarlet and Gray. She was the Big Ten Coach of the Year in 1984 and 1985 while guiding the Buckeyes to four consecutive Big Ten titles.

Winning aside, VanDerveer is arguably the most successful coach of all-time. She's guided Stanford to two NACC Championships and 12 Final Four's. She is a 4-time recipient of the National Coach of the Year Award, she won a gold medal as the head coach of Team USA in the 1996 Olympic Games and she was inducted into the National Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.

