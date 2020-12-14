Chris Holtmann Postgame Comments After Beating Cleveland State

Chris Holtmann addressed the media after the Buckeyes earned a fifth straight win to begin the season, 67-61 over the Cleveland State Vikings.

Holtmann's opening statement is available in the video above, as well as his thoughts on E.J. Liddell's absence for the first time. You can find some of his additional comments below from Sunday's postgame press conference.

Here's Holtmann discussing his team's progress so far this season and the impact of Zed Key on Sunday ... Key, a freshman forward, earned his first career double-double against the Vikings

Here's Holtmann on playing a bunch of different rotations as he and his staff try to figure out the best combinations, as well as their ability to hit timely 3-pointers on a night where not many of them were dropping.

Here's Coach Holtmann discussing Kyle Young's impact on Sunday and whether his team feeds off adrenaline and how that's effecting them in an empty arena.

Here's Holtmann on how Cleveland State's physicality will help the Buckeyes prepare for Big Ten play.

Here's Holtmann on the reality of playing basketball in 2020.

The Buckeyes (5-0) open Big Ten play on Wednesday against Purdue. The game will be televised live on Big Ten Network. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Purdue (4-2) has wins over Liberty, Oakland, Valparaiso and Indiana State, while dropping games against Clemson and Miami.

