John Mobley Jr. and Ohio State lit up Mount St. Mary’s in a 113–60 blowout
Ohio State never trailed in their explosive 113-60 win over Mount St. Mary’s, securing their sixth victory of the season.
It was an up-tempo game and a career night for three Buckeyes, with five finishing in double figures.
John Mobley Jr. led the way with his career-high 26 points and tied his season-high of four rebounds, embracing more mid-range looks.
“It’s open a lot for me because a lot of people want to run me up the line,” Mobley Jr. said about his mid-range shot. He spent the summer working on this part of his game after frustrations about it not falling last season.
Redshirt sophomore guard Taison Chatman also had a career-high nine points.
“He’s a gifted scorer,” head coach Jake Diebler said about Chatman. “As he continues to get more run and get confidence, his ability to provide an offensive spark off the bench is there. What we’re looking for is the consistency in practice and some of the other areas.”
Christoph Tilly, who finished with 12 points, did not play in the second half due to a nagging lower-leg issue, but Diebler assured that sitting him was precautionary and he’s not expected to be out long-term.
Tilly being out gave 7’2” sophomore Ivan Njegovan a chance for meaningful minutes, and he finished with his career-high 15 points without missing a shot.
Ohio State was extremely efficient with their 70 offensive possessions, a pace that seems to favor their style. They scored an elite 1.6 points per possession and finished shooting over 64% from the field and 48.4% from behind the arc.
When talking about what allowed that offensive efficiency, Diebler said, “I think our pace. I think the way we shared the ball in the second half. I give our guys credit, there was some high-level shot-making. There were some mid-range opportunities that our guys stepped up and made. I think this team is really connected offensively, so our shot quality felt really good. It felt like we did a great job taking care of the ball and that helped too.”
As competition progresses, the real test will be how Ohio State can maintain its effectiveness. Their next stretch of games will be more competitive, and they’ll have their first two road games back-to-back. The Buckeyes travel to face Pitt on Friday, Nov. 28, followed by two Big Ten opponents, Northwestern on the road and Illinois at home.
“We talk all the time about playing to the standard,” Diebler said. “Being able to play at the pace we want to be at, even in the half court, becomes so much more important. That’s what we’re coaching to.”
Keys to success moving forward: continuing to monitor shot quality, utilizing depth off the bench, and playing at a pace that fits their offensive style — which seems to be at least 70 possessions per game.