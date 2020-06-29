Big X has suffered an unfortunate hit to its 2020 TBT roster, as former Ohio State swingman Keyshawn Woods will not compete in this year’s event after recent exposure to the coronavirus.

Representatives from the team, comprised of mostly of former players across the Big Ten, is scheduled to arrive in Columbus today (along with other squads) to begin the quarantine process. Big X is scheduled to compete in the very first game of the entire bracket on Saturday, July 4 inside Nationwide Arena to commence the $1 million, winner-take-all tournament.

“Like many teams, we will unfortunately have to leave one of our guys behind today when we head to the bubble for The Tournament quarantine,” Big X posted on Twitter. “Keyshawn is currently healthy by all traditional measures and we are hopeful he will be the virus from the safety of his home!”

Losing Woods is certainly a blow for Big X, which has tallied a 1-1 record each of the past two summers in The Tournament and is striving to make a longer run this time around. Woods dropped 17 points and seven rebounds in the team’s opening-round victory last year in Columbus, and then had a team-high 12 in the loss to eventual champion Carmen’s Crew.

Big X is also slated to feature former Buckeyes C.J. Jackson and Jae'Sean Tate this time around.

Woods spent time at UNC Charlotte and Wake Forest before transferring to Ohio State for the 2018-19 season, playing in 35 contests and averaging 8.1 points as a senior when the Buckeyes made the NCAA Tournament. He recently competed overseas for Feyenoord in the Dutch League and also had a workout with the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets (Woods’ hometown).

All TBT participants will be checking into a hotel in downtown Columbus this week and undergoing multiple tests in order to take part. Everyone must pass twice prior to arrival and then get immediately tested again upon entering the premises.

