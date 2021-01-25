Buckeyes Climb to No. 13 Ranking

Ohio State's win over Wisconsin this past weekend meant more to voters than their last-second loss to Purdue mid-week.

Now at 12-4 on the season, the Ohio State Buckeyes continue to climb the ranks in the Associated Press weekly national top-25 poll. After earning a No. 15 ranking last week, the Scarlet and Gray have climbed to the season-best No. 13 spot.

While the Buckeyes have played short-handed a good chunk of January, they've continued to win meaningful games ... especially on the road. For the first time in program history, Ohio State has won three consecutive road games against top-15 teams in the country (Rutgers, Illinois, Wisconsin).

In addition to that, as the season has progressed, the Buckeyes have really only suffered one bad loss (Minnesota). The first Purdue game was played without OSU star E.J. Liddell, and the other two losses (Northwestern, Purdue) were stunning one-possession losses in the final seconds.

After today's poll release, the Buckeyes find themselves the third-highest ranked team in the Big Ten, following No. 4 Michigan (program on-pause for two weeks because of CoVID-19) and No. 7 Iowa. Three other Big Ten teams appear in this week's poll: No. 14 Wisconsin, No. 19 Illinois and No. 21 Minnesota are all ranked.

The Buckeyes will play on Wednesday this week against Penn State, in a game that was previously postponed. They will also host Michigan State on Saturday at Value City Arena.

----

-----

