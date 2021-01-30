Report: Big Ten Tournament Likely Moving from Chicago to Indianapolis

It's looking likely that the Buckeyes only postseason destination this year would be in one city: Indianapolis.

It was during the NCAA Division I college basketball conference tournaments last March that the sports world first turned upside because of the pandemic. While the first major domino to fall came in the NBA, college basketball's national tournament cancellation put the world on notice that things were going to get bumpy because of the CoVID-19 pandemic.

Last year's Big Ten Tournament was cancelled before a winner was determined and it sounds like this year's tournament could see a change before it even begins.

According to a report in the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, the Big Ten Tournament is likely moving from Chicago to Indianapolis this year to conduct their tournament. The report cites Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez telling his athletic board on Friday that the Big Ten is likely moving the event out of Chicago this year.

One key reason - with the entire March Madness tournament moving to the state of Indiana this year, holding the conference tournament in Indianapolis allows any teams from the league that will qualify for the national tournament to avoid additional travel. The Big Ten Tournament is currently scheduled for March 10-14, with Selection Sunday on March 14.

“There’s just a lot of unknowns right now and we just have to keep all options available and navigate through it as those situations present themselves,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard told the Journal-Sentinel earlier this week.

The specific location for the Big Ten Tournament has not yet been announced.

The NCAA Tournament will be played at seven venues across the state, but none terribly far from the state's capital and host city. Beginning March 18 with the First Four and running through the Final Four April 3-5, the vast majority of games will be played in Indianapolis (55 of 67). Venues for this year's tournament include Mackey Arena in West Lafayette (Purdue's campus), Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington (Indiana's campus), Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse (Butler's campus), Indiana Farmers Coliseum, and Lucas Oil Stadium.

