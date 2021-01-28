Chris Holtmann Reacts to Ohio State Win Over Penn State

Hear are some of the highlights from Chris Holtmann's postgame press conference after the Buckeyes knocked off Penn State on Wednesday night.

The Ohio State Buckeyes at one point led Penn State comfortably in the first half, but the Nittany Lions turned a once 12-point deficit into an 8-point lead in the second half.

Considering the Buckeyes had their worst game of the season from a turnovers perspective, and given that things had really flipped into PSU's favor in the second half, Ohio State's poise late in the game was awfully impressive in an eventual 83-79 victory on Wednesday night.

E.J. Liddell led the way both with 22 points, but also with 10-of-10 from the free throw line. The Scarlet and Gray combined to hit 20-of-21 from the stripe on the night, which continues to be a major point of pride for this club.

Zed Key also played quite well with 11 points in nine minutes off the bench.

The No. 13 Buckeyes improved to 13-4 on the year with a game looming against Michigan State on Sunday afternoon.

Here are the highlights from Chris Holtmann's postgame press conference, including his opening statement in the video above. If you want to watch the press conference in it's entirety, click here.

Here's Holtmann on Penn State managing to make it a close game in the second half.

Here's Holtmann on dealing with some of the foul trouble the Buckeyes got into late in the game.

Holtmann reacts to E.J. Liddell's fantastic game against the Nittany Lions.

Holtmann really wants his players to enjoy and celebrate victories this year.

Here are Holtmann's thoughts on Justice Sueing, Duane Washington and Justin Ahrens efforts this evening.

