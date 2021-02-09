Breaking Down Ohio State's Win Over Maryland

The Buckeyes won a fifth straight game on Monday night, winning at Maryland for the first time in program history. Here are my thoughts as Ohio State keeps cruising along.

It's hard to ignore all of the hype generated on social media and by fans across the country, and it's impossible to think that the Ohio State Buckeyes haven't seen all of the talk around their move towards the top of the AP Poll and potential for being a No. 1 seed in the upcoming national tournament.

That's probably what made last night's win over Maryland that much more impressive to me.

With each passing game, the target on Ohio State's back is getting bigger and bigger. The Buckeyes are certainly one of the hottest teams in the country and perhaps the hottest team in the Big Ten, considering the pause that Michigan has been on now for a couple weeks.

Kyle Young is playing the best basketball of his career, Duane Washington Jr. continues to hit clutch shots (even though his efficiency is still lacking) and Justin Ahrens is having one of the all-time great 3-point shooting seasons in the history of Ohio State basketball.

Despite the fact that the Buckeyes got very little last night from E.J. Liddell and Justice Sueing in the scoring column (although their impact on the game was certainly felt elsewhere), the Scarlet and Gray are proving they could be a serious Final Four contender come March.

Watch the video at the top of the page with some of my postgame thoughts, and please subscribe to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

-----

You may also like:

WATCH: Chris Holtmann Reacts to Ohio State's Win Over Maryland

Kyle Young, Duane Washington Lead Ohio State to Emphatic Win Over Maryland

No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Maryland Terrapins: First Half Notebook

Breaking Down Ohio State's Win Over Iowa

Ice In Their Veins! Buckeyes Come Back to Beat Iowa on Freezing Cold Night in Iowa City!

Jimmy Sotos Needs Shoulder Surgery, Will Miss Approximately Six Months

----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook