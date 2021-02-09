Chris Holtmann Reacts to Ohio State Win Over Maryland

The Buckeyes beat Maryland for the first time in College Park on Monday night. Here are the highlights from what Chris Holtmann told the media afterwards.

Ohio State earned a No. 4 national ranking on Monday afternoon and backed it up on Monday night.

In a series that the Buckeyes have traditionally struggled in during their limited all-time meetings against Maryland, Chris Holtmann and company went to College Park and left the XFINITY Center with a victory for the first time in program history on Monday. Kyle Young had a career-high 18 points to lead the Scarlet and Gray to a 73-65 win.

Holtmann told the media after the game how pleased he was with his team's effort after coming out and not playing hard enough over the first few minutes of the game. The Buckeyes dug themselves an 8-point hole when they trailed 13-5 after six-plus minutes. But the quickly righted the ship and during a nearly 14-minute stretch between both halves, OSU held Maryland to exactly one basket from the floor.

The Terrapins closed the gap a little towards the end of the game, but the Buckeyes were never in danger of losing their once 16-point lead with eight minutes to play.

If you missed the postgame press conference and would like to watch it in its entirety, including comments from Kyle Young and Duane Washington Jr. click here. Otherwise, here are the highlights from what Holtmann had to say. His opening statement is available in the video at the top of this page.

Here are his thoughts on the team's depth while two of his traditionally better scorers had quiet nights.

Here are Holtmann's thoughts on the makeup of the team and how they've navigated a complicated year.

Holtmann spoke about Kyle Young's career-night.

Here are Holtmann's thoughts on hitting big 3-pointers and the couple of technical fouls called during the game.

You may also like:

